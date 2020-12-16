MURRAY — On the surface, Murray State and Transylvania just needed a basketball game.
The Racers — coming off of a disheartening 70-66 road loss at Southern Illinois last Friday — are still trying to mitigate unforced errors. The Pioneers — looking to get better against a tougher division — might be the newest members of the Ohio Valley Conference, after playing Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State and Murray State right out of the gate.
But anytime anyone opens up the box score of Tuesday night’s 90-49 win for Murray State over Transylvania at the CFSB Center, they’ll read two names: “Sivills, Jackson” for the Racers, “Sivills, Will” for the Pioneeers.
Brothers before. Brothers during. Brothers after. The sons of former Murray State Racer forward Scott Sivills, in opposing jerseys on the same court.
“It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” noted Jackson, who scored eight points in 10 second-half minutes, and hit his first college 3-pointer. “Especially in college, it doesn’t happen a lot. Coach (Shane) Nichols, before the game, his brother (Darris) played at West Virginia — and he told me about the time they played against each other. He just told me to go out there and take advantage. Go out there and play, and it’ll be awesome.
“And it was.”
Will, Transylvania’s de-facto sixth-man so far through four games, got the start from the Pioneers — playing 22 minutes while scoring six points with one rebound and one assist.
And with 5:15 left in regulation, Jackson picked up Will at midcourt. It was a familiar backyard sight for some, as the duo have spent countless hours forging the other on their home hoop and at McCracken County High School.
“He had more points than me, I believe,” Will said. “He had eight. I had six. So if you want to take it like that, then he won the war. But we both shot the ball well tonight, so we both came out on top tonight for sure.”
But Will got to start, and he got moreminutes.
Does that matter when the chirping starts at the holidays?
“I guess I got the upperhand there,” Will laughed. “But he’s also going to college for free.”
Second half songMurray State led Transylvania (0-4) 38-29 after a tough first half, in which the Racers shot 59% from the field — but again committed eight turnovers, most of them unforced against the Pioneers’ defense.
The second half effort from MSU (4-2) was monumentally different. Using a 18-1 run out of the break, the Racers shot 63.6% from the floor, 7-for-13 from the arc, outrebounded the Pioneers 23-16 and came away with 10 assists and just four turnovers in the final 20 minutes.
Five Racers — Chico Carter (14 points, four 3-pointers), Tevin Brown (12 points, five assists), Brion Whitley (11 points, three 3-pointers), KJ Williams (10 points, nine rebounds) and Devin Gilmore (10 points) — all finished in double digits, with Carter and Whitley each going 3-for-3 from the arc in the second half.
“We got our lead to 36-21 (in the first half), and then in the last four minutes of the first half, I just didn’t think we had the energy that you have to play this game with,” noted sixth-year MSU coach Matt McMahon. “I talk about it a lot, but the thing I love the most about college basketball is the passion, the emotion that you see players bring to the court every day. And I just didn’t feel that in the latter stages of the first half.
“And I thought, coming out of the halftime break, we were much better in that area. We started getting some defensive stops, which enabled us to get out in transition. Establish our paint game with our bigs. And then, we were more consistent in shooting the three in the second half. Some guys really stepped forward and knocked down some big shots for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.