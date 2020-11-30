MURRAY — Why, yes, Murray State did score the fourth-most points in a Division I basketball game on Sunday night at the CFSB Center, as the Racers opened the 2020-21 season with a bombastic 173-95 win over Division III Greenville University.
No, it’s not a typo.
No, the visiting Panthers weren’t a high school team.
And no, defense wasn’t optional.
Instead, the Racers easily handled GU’s very specific brand of basketball — one that requires 40 minutes of full-court pressure and seven-second offensive sets, regardless of the scoreboard — with a slashing style, and came away with the largest margin of victory (78 points) in program history.
Sure, the Panthers were overmatched. And in some ways, it looked like some recreation hoops at a local YMCA. But there was method to the madness.
All 14 players of Matt McMahon’s roster saw the floor for a minimum of 12 minutes or more, with all of them shining in different and effective ways.
Forwards KJ Williams (22 points, 11-for-12 shooting), Devin Gilmore (20 points, nine rebounds), Demond Robinson (10 points, five rebounds, three assists), Nick McMullen (16 points, 8-for-11 shooting), Queze Kirby (10 points, nine rebounds) and Matthew Smith (eight points, five rebounds) were consistently waiting for the press break, and helped the Racers generate a whopping 142 points in the paint and a 79-31 edge on the boards.
Guards Justice Hill (seven points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists), Tevin Brown (10 points, eight assists, nine rebounds), Brion Whitley (seven points, five assists, three rebounds), DaQuan Smith (nine points, five assists, four rebounds), Chico Carter (14 points, five assists, four rebounds), Dionte Bostick (13 points, two rebounds, two assists), Rodriguez Thomas (12 points, two rebounds) and Jackson Sivills (15 points, six rebounds) positioned the Racers to generate 45 assists on 77 made baskets, as well as a 62-32 edge in fastbreak points.
Of what was there to gain? Plenty, according to McMahon. Conditioning. An incalculable pace that couldn’t be simulated in practice. New COVID-19 regulations disallowed exhibitions and scrimmages, so this helped get strength under new legs, especially with more than half of this team not a part of MSU’s 23-9 run to the 2020 OVC Championship.
“And it’s been such a long wait for our players to get the opportunity to play,” McMahon added, “I think they were just so excited to be on the floor.”
Whitley returns
McMahon’s first starting lineup of the 2020-21 season included two surprises alongside stalwarts in Robinson, Williams, Brown, as “Juice” Hill (Arkansas/Salt Lake City CC) and Whitley heard their name called before tipoff.
Hill was electric from the start, nearly posting a triple-double in 18 minutes, while Whitley played 13 minutes in his first action since being a critical role player during the 2018-19 season as a 3-point specialist (where he shot north of 46%).
The 6-4, 200-pound junior missed all of last season due to injury, but has worked his way back into the heart of the rotation to start this year.
“He earned the start, clearly, through his daily production and consistent production in practice this fall,” McMahon said. “As we’ve gone into November, I’m really excited to see him back on the court. He had a bad leg fracture last year that cost him his season, and it was a frustrating rehabilitation process for him. But he was able to stay the course, and it’s his fourth year in the program now. There’s a lot to be said for that. He has great size at the wing position, and he’s an excellent 3-point shooter, and so I was very happy to be able to see him on the court tonight.”
Bench energy
The first three players off the bench — Gilmore, Carter and D. Smith — had 43 of MSU’s 117 points from the bench, and though rotations are undoubtedly unsettled this early in the season, those three players bring back the most experience from last year’s campaign.
Gilmore had three straight baskets leading up to the first media timeout, pushing the Racers to a 23-16 edge, and he noted it’s the bench’s job to rally in the moment.
“It’s really important, because with the people that come off the bench, you have do what’s in your power to match the intensity of the game,” he said. “So, if it’s energy that’s being needed on the court, or energy that’s already on the court, you have to match it or make it better. It really helped out tonight.”
Highlight Hill
Former Murray State Racer and 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, in attendance with his family during Sunday’s showdown, was calling out for Hill to get back into the game midway through the second half — clearly enjoying what he was seeing.
“Juice! You’re a basket away from a triple-double,” Morant yelled. “See if coach will let you back in!”
Brown wasn’t too far behind either, with his 10/8/9 line, but McMahon obviously had seen enough, with his Racers doubling up the Panthers by that point.
“We didn’t run one play tonight,” Hill said. “There wasn’t too much to learn about the offense. It was just about getting open in transition and finding the open man. Of course, they pressed the whole game. So it was about breaking the press and finding who was open were really the keys tonight for that victory.”
With offensive keys a bit simpler, McMahon instead asked his team to defend the pace as aptly as possible. The Panthers shot 20-for-74 from the arc (27%) and 30-for-107 from the floor (28%), but the Racers had 22 turnovers, and some late open 3-pointers from GU didn’t exactly sit well with the coaching staff.
“We had some poor defensive communication at times,” McMahon said. “We have have to communicate better defensively.”
MURRAY STATE 173, GREENVILLE 95
GVU 41 54 — 95
MSU 87 86 — 173
PANTHERS — R. Ball 15, K. Vinsel 12, K. Cooley 12, T. Dickey 9, T. Jelks 8, J. Johnson 7, K. Edmond 7, K. Johnson 6, D. Bankowski 5, J. Cross 5, H. Johnson 5, Z. Nabers 3, P. Curtis 1.
STATISTICS
FG: 30-107. 3PT: 20-74 (Vinsel 4, Ball 3, Dickey 3, Cooley 3, K. Johnson 2, Edmond 2, Nabers, Jelks, H. Johnson). FT: 15-23. Reb: 31. Ast: 17. PF: 19. TO: 17. Record: 0-3.
RACERS — K. Williams 22, D. Gilmore 20, N. McMullen 16, J. Sivills 15, C. Carter 14, D. Bostick 13, D. Robinson 10, T. Brown 10, Q. Kirby 10, D. Smith 9, M. Smith 8, J. Hill 7, B. Whitley 7.
FG: 77-105. 3PT: 5-13 (Brown 2, Bostick, Hill, Whitley). FT: 14-16. Reb: 79 (Hill 10). Ast: 45 (Hill 11). PF: 17. TO: 22. Record: 0-1.
xxxxx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.