On Wednesday evening, the Murray State Racers hosted their rival, the Belmont Bruins for their second matchup of the season. In the first matchup, the Bruins won convincingly with a 80-65 victory, however this time the Racers won the game and protected their home court with a 83-82 win.
The Racers picked up a big conference win to improve to 8-5 in conference play.
The Racers scored the game’s first points, but after that Belmont took control of the game for a few minutes. The Bruins opened the game with three made 3-point shots in less than five minutes of game time. The Racers trailed 15-12 at the first media timeout with 14:11 left in the first half.
The Bruins continued to hold a lead throughout the beginning stages of the contest, but never led by more than five points.
Kenny White Jr. made a 3-point shot to send the Racers into the second media timeout at the 11:03 mark, with the score tied at 20-20. This became part of a 9-0 run that put the Racers on top at 24-20.
The Bruins would respond with Ja’Kobi Gillepsie going one for two at the free throw line and a Keishawn Davidson make that pulled the score back within one point at 24-23. However, the Racers would then go on a 7-0 run to force a Bruins timeout. This run included five points from Rob Perry, and a transition three that ultimately led to the timeout. Altogether, the Racers went on a 16-3 run to propel themselves into the lead.
After that point, the Racers led by no less than three points for the rest of the half, which helped to send the team into halftime with a 49-43 lead. Brian Moore Jr. led the Racers in scoring in the first half with 14-points.
The Racers came out of halftime and forced a shot clock violation on the Bruins first possession, and used it to lead to a Perry made shot. They then forced a turnover and a DJ Burns basket forced a quick timeout from the Bruins out of halftime. This put the Racers on top 53-43, for the games largest lead. Coming out of the timeout, the Bruins once again turned the ball over, and Moore Jr. made a jump shot.
With the Bruins now down by 12 points, they answered with a pair of free throws and 3-point shot, and had Gillepsie driving to the basket for what looked like it would be an easy layup, Burns trailed with a big block. Burns followed it with an offensive rebound and a layup on the other end of the floor.
The Bruins continued to fight their way back into the game and tied the score at 61-61 with just under 11 minutes to play. This was part of a 13-3 run that eventually led the Bruins to a 67-64 lead, forcing Racers head coach Steve Prohm to use a timeout.
A Moore Jr. three point make to put the Racers on top, 75-73 sent the CFSB Center into an uproar, the Bruins answered with a layup, but Moore Jr. would hit another three to once again send the Racer fans into an uproar.
“My teammates, my coaches preach confidence in my jump shot,” Moore Jr. said. “Today I just felt comfortable. I said if I get it and I’m open, I’m going to let it rip.”
In the game’s final seconds, with the Racers leading 82-80, Gillespie missed a potential game tying layup. Gillespie responded with two made free throws to make the score 83-82. Ben Sheppard got a great look at a game winner but it bounced off the front of the rim and the Racers narrowly escaped with the win.
Sheppard was great all game and scored a game high 35-points. Moore Jr. led the Racers in scoring with 25 points. Kenny White Jr. followed with 14 points, Rob Perry had 13, DJ Burns had 12, Jacobi Smith had eight, Jamari Smith and Sam Murray II had four and Quincy Anderson had three.
