Moore

Brian Moore Jr. goes for a floater in the first half as part of his 14-point performance in the opening 20 minutes. Moore was instrumental in the 83-82 win, securing 25 points on the night, including back-to-back 3-pointers down the stretch.

 BY CONNOR CAPITO/For The Sun

On Wednesday evening, the Murray State Racers hosted their rival, the Belmont Bruins for their second matchup of the season. In the first matchup, the Bruins won convincingly with a 80-65 victory, however this time the Racers won the game and protected their home court with a 83-82 win.

The Racers picked up a big conference win to improve to 8-5 in conference play.

