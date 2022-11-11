After a tough first quarter, the Murray State women’s basketball team put its foot on the gas and never looked back, defeating Christian Brothers, 97-54, Thursday afternoon in the season opener for the Racers at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.

Christian Brothers got off to a hot start and led Murray State, 20-19, at the end of the first quarter. However, the Racers would outscore the Bucs from that point on at more than a 2:1 pace and outscored CBU, 78-34, over the final three quarters.

