Sunday football is on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Conference, when earlier this week league constituents released the spring 2021 schedule for all teams.
The 96th season of Murray State football, which includes seven conference-only games and the potential of one out-of-conference opponent, begins on Feb. 21, 2021, where the 2019 season ended: Cape Girardeau, Missouri, against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.
“We are excited about this schedule, and are looking forward to the football season,” said first-year MSU coach Dean Hood, in a release. “We are appreciative to everyone that has worked so hard to put us in position to play, while keeping our players and staff safe. The vision of running on to the field at Stewart Stadium and seeing Racer One run around the track has kept us going during these trying times.”
All games will be played on Sundays across the conference, save Easter weekend, when all games will be played on Saturday.
Murray State’s home opener is set for Feb. 28, 2021, against Jason Simpson and the UT Martin Skyhawks.
The Racers, along with the rest of the conference, have a league-wide open week on March 7, so as to avoid conflict with the 2021 OVC Basketball Tournament set to be once again hosted by The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The NCAA will announce the selections for a revised 16-team playoff field on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in a field that will include 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large bids. The first round is scheduled for the weekend of April 24, 2021, with the FCS National Championship game to be played on May 14, 15 or 16 of 2021 in Frisco, Texas.
”It is with great excitement and anticipation that we announce our upcoming football schedule,” writes MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “I want to thank our student-athletes, Coach Hood and his staff for their patience, persistent preparation and commitment to Murray State despite challenging circumstances. We look forward to playing four home games and competing for an OVC Championship in front of Racer Nation at Stewart Stadium this spring.”
Schedules for other fall sports competing in the spring, and the basketball season, will be announced by the OVC in the near future.
Racer fans may purchase tickets by visiting www.goracers.com or by calling the Murray State University Ticket Office at (270) 809-3000.
“It is with great excitement and anticipation that we announce our upcoming football schedule,” writes MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “I want to thank our student-athletes, Coach Hood and his staff for their patience, persistent preparation and commitment to Murray State despite challenging circumstances. We look forward to playing four home games and competing for an OVC Championship in front of Racer Nation at Stewart Stadium this spring.”
Schedules for other fall sports competing in the spring, and the basketball season, will be announced by the OVC in the near future.
Racer fans may purchase tickets by visiting www.goracers.com or by calling the Murray State University Ticket Office at (270) 809-3000.
Murray State 2021 Football ScheduleDate, Opponent
Feb. 21 at Southeast Missouri
Feb. 28 UT Martin
March 7 OPEN
March 14 at Tennessee Tech
March 21 Tennessee State
March 28 Eastern Illinois
April 3 at Austin Peay
April 11 at Jacksonville State
Times TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.