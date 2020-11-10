Set to tip off at the CFSB Center in 15 days, the complete Murray State men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season has arrived.
Finally.
Following a pair of non-Division I opponents to start the year behind home visits with in-state friends Brescia (Nov. 25) and Kentucky Wesleyan (Nov. 28), the Racers’ 96th season (and 73rd in the Ohio Valley Conference) ramps up considerably in what many would deem a difficult December.
Dec. 2, the Racers will be at Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for what will undoubtedly improved Blue Raiders squad in Conference USA.
On Dec. 8 at the CFSB Center, the Racers and Austin Peay waste little time reintroducing what’s been a scintillating rivalry — as guys like Tevin Brown, KJ Williams and Demond Robinson will face off against pre-season “OVC Player of the Year” Terry Taylor and fellow OVC first-teamer Jordyn Adams.
Dec. 11, it’s off to Carbondale, Illinois, for the Southern Illinois Salukis, in what will be Bryan Mullins’ second season at the helm.
Dec. 15, the Racers host SWAC-power Prairie View A&M, which owns one of the nation’s longest winning streaks at home: 27 games and counting. The Panthers went 14-4 in conference play last season and were moments away from facing Jackson State in the 2020 SWAC semifinals, when the coronavirus froze college basketball in real time.
Less than two weeks removed, the Racers head to Clarksville, Tennessee on Dec. 21 to play the Governors again — a fascinating storyline for two teams picked to be co-champions of the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference. The Racers and Governors, according to preseason conference voting, were only required to play once prior to the New Year. But seemingly, a joint decision was made to get both men’s matchups handled before 2021.
Then, on Dec. 30, Murray State and Belmont will clash in Nashville, Tennessee. In a vote by conference coaches and sports information directors, the defending-champion Bruins earned a first-place vote and finished third in preseason conference rankings — and will undoubtedly be anchored by forward/center Nick Muszynski and elite point guard Grayson Murphy.
By Jan. 1, 2021, Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon, his staff, and his players will have a considerably deep understanding of the team’s talent, skill level, and ultimate standing in the conference hierarchy.
“This has been a challenging process with the NCAA moving the season back and the OVC going
to 20 league games,” McMahon noted in Monday’s release. “But most importantly, we get to play our season, and we’re very excited about our team and the opportunity to compete on the court.”
Though it’s unclear in the moment, games originally scheduled against American power University of Memphis, Sun Belt favorite University of Arkansas-Little Rock and SEC stalwart Auburn University for this non-conference slate will likely be reconstructed for future seasons.
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
