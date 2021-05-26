The second-seeded Murray State baseball team opens Ohio Valley Conference Tournament play against third-seeded Morehead State at 6 p.m. Thursday. The tournament is being played at The Ballpark at Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee.
The Racers’ Shane Burns (1-2, 6.14 ERA) is expected to start on the mound against the Eagles’ Jason Goe (3-5, 4.32 ERA).
Murray State (30-23) is ready for a rematch with Morehead State after falling in three of four games to the Eagles this season.
Murray State’s 30 victories on the season are the most since 2009, which was also the last time the team had a winning record in a full season. The Racers were the only OVC team to reach 30 wins, which ties for the sixth-most wins in program history.
The Racers racked up seven all-conference honors this season, the most of any team in the OVC. The seven selections are the most for Murray State since the awards went to a first team, second team and freshman team format in 2006. Their previous high was six selections in 2009.
In conference play, Murray State led in six offensive categories: runs (212), RBIs (190), doubles (69), triples (8), home runs (52) and total bases (533).
Scouting Morehead
After winning the final game of the regular season to snap a five-game losing streak, Morehead State (24-21) qualified for its seventh straight tournament, the longest stretch in program history.
The Eagles have won two of the past five OVC Tournaments (2015, 2018) and four crowns overall. The team did miss six conference games this year due to COVID protocols.
Morehead State has a 5-5 record all-time in OVC Tournament games at the Ballpark at Jackson, winning the event in 2015.
Jackson Feltner was named OVC Freshman of the Year after leading the Eagles offensively. Two of his Eagles teammates also garnered honors, as Ryley Preece and Luke Helton both landed on the All-Freshman team.
Feltner hit .397 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 RBIs while slugging .673 and currently holds a 26-game hitting streak and a 35-game on-base streak, both bests in the OVC.
