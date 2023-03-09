The eighth-seeded Murray State women’s basketball team begins its quest for the first Missouri Valley Conference championship in program history Thursday when it opens play at the 2023 Hoops In The Heartland MVC Women’s Basketball Championship against ninth-seeded Evansville at 12 p.m. at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline, Illinois on ESPN+.

Murray State just could not get past a pesky UIC squad Saturday, falling 65-58, in Chicago. Katelyn Young led the Racers with 21 points in the game, while Briley Pena followed with a career-high 16.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In