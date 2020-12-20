Through six games this season, Murray State men’s basketball has not uncorked its full offensive potential.
Sure, the team’s field-goal percentage (.566) is second in the country, and its 92.2 ppg is 10th — though greatly aided by a lopsided lambasting of Division III Greenville University to open the 2020-21 slate. Sophomore forward Demond Robinson (8.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg), now 24-for-27 from the field, can’t miss. Sophomore guard Chico Carter Jr. is shooting better from behind the arc (10-for-16, .625) than he is inside of it (20-for-34, .588) while senior forward Devin Gilmore (.677) and junior forward KJ Williams (.672) are also off and rolling with torrid starts.
But MSU’s 16.3 turnovers per game is 270th out of 323 NCAA Division I teams so far, and of the team’s 98 turnovers, only 36 have come from steals yielded to opponents. More than 62% of the team’s mistakes have been unforced, and most have been illegal screens, loose-ball miscues along baseline drives, nipping out of bounds on corner 3-pointer attempts or steps in transition.
Leading the way for the Racers in turnovers include primary ball-handlers in Carter (16), new starting point guard Justice Hill (14), Robinson (12), Williams (12) and junior guard Brion Whitley (10), all currently averaging more than 1.67 turnovers per contest.
Furthermore, while Tevin Brown and Hill have been sensational in most categories — Brown has a team-best nine steals, a 24-to-9 assist-to-turnover ratio and the second-most rebounds on the team (38); Hill has a 28-to-14 assist-to-turnover ratio — both haven’t found their stroke where they thrive most.
Brown, for instance, shot 41.9% from the arc last season (85-for-203), but is only 13-for-38 (34.2%) to begin this campaign.
And Hill has been respectable from the arc this season (5-for-14, 36.7%), but is just 9-for-29 from within 18 feet of the rim — despite his elite speed and ability to find the basket.
If the Racers solve their turnover concerns while unlocking the funks from Brown and Hill? It’s the perfect scenario for a team looking for a fourth-straight regular-season championship.
“I think a big key for us as we move forward this season is that I love our personnel,” notes MSU sixth-year coach Matt McMahon. “I think we have great talent. I think we have good players at every position. But just working on establishing that inside-outside balance.
“And just overall consistency. And I think that comes from having really good practices, and that’s what we’ll focus on Thursday through Sunday night, heading on into Monday night.”
Round two: PeayOn Dec. 8 at the CFSB Center, there’s not many other ways to describe it; Murray State mauled Austin Peay, 87-57, opening the rare 20-game Ohio Valley Conference slate with an emphatic showing against the Governors.
Billed to be a gritty, gruesome battle between league contenders, the Racers waltzed out to a 41-18 halftime lead by holding APSU to 8-for-25 shooting from the floor and 1-for-9 shooting from the arc, while Carter, Brown, Williams and Whitley all scored in double figures.
The 2019 OVC Player of the Year, Terry Taylor, still did his damage — 16 points, 11 rebounds — but point guard Carlos Paez (11 points) was the only other regular to find double figures. Tai’Reon Joseph scored 12 points in 10 minutes on 3-for-5 shooting from the arc.
Since APSU’s loss to the Racers, the Governors have gone 1-1 at home — an 82-68 win over McKendree, and a 76-70 defeat to winless Florida A&M, which ended a home winning streak spanning 18 games.
In the loss to the Rattlers, APSU was held to 0-for-11 from the arc after halftime. Georgia transfer forward Mike Peake finished with 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Taylor was held to 5-for-14 from the field.
Jordyn Adams (9.2 ppg, 30.6% shooting), the star sophomore guard and winner of the 2019 OVC Freshman of the Year award, hasn’t played in the last 80 minutes due to an undisclosed injury, though he could return to APSU’s lineup on Monday night.
“Everything,” McMahon said, regarding focus. “We’ve just got to get better in all areas. Defensively, we know it’s going to be a different game in Clarksville. We had a terrific performance here, and they were a little banged-up. And we know they’ll be ready to go on Monday. But we have to continue to get better defensively, so we can hopefully impact the game with our pressure — and try to limit the domination of Taylor down there in the painted area.
“And then offensively, we did a really good job in the first matchup handling their pressure. We only turned it over 11 times. We’ve got to continue to do a good job with that, and we just want to keep getting better with our execution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.