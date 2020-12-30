What is it about the road that makes college basketball so tough? A lack of comfort and rhythm on a foreign court? The bus ride? The intermittent fans, if they’re allowed in the arena, interjecting with absurdities?
Whatever it is, the Murray State Racers haven’t quite jelled away from the CFSB Center so far in this wild 2020-21 season — only further accented on Dec. 22, when a double-digit second-half lead disappeared at the Clarksville, Tennessee, Dunn Center in a narrow 74-70 loss to bitter rival Austin Peay.
MSU (4-3, 1-1 Ohio Valley) has followed a congruous pattern in all three of its road losses this year (Middle Tennessee, Southern Illinois, APSU): unmitigated turnovers (18 per road game), woeful 3-point shooting (15-for-56), and tepid 3-point defense by recent Racer standards (25-for-67).
But within the comfy confines of home? The Racers have been the exact opposite in blasting Greenville, Illinois State, Transylvania and the Governors — all cruising victories showcasing the potential balance and poise this team has.
Only problem? MSU has one home game in the next three weeks.
“I think a lot of it just ends up being over-analysis,” notes sixth-year Racer coach Matt McMahon. “It’s like Gene Hackman in ‘Hoosiers.’ The goal is still 10 feet high. The court is 94 by 50. Whether there’s 10 people in the crowd, or 10,000, the game is the same.
“It’s just something where we need to see some success on the road, and if we don’t, the OVC gave us six out of seven on the road here ... and we’re going to be in a world of hurt if we don’t figure out how to play better in other people’s arena.
“You look at how well we played in the games at home against Austin Peay and Illinois State, but we haven’t been able to carry that level of play on the road against good teams. And that’s something where, if we want to be in the race again, those are some things we’ll have to get corrected ... and done so very quickly.”
Turnover recipes
Turnovers continue to be an unfortunate conversation with these Racers because they keep happening. And not the loose-ball variety. The other, more maddening variety.
The Racers are giving up only 6.1 steals to opponents so far this season, and it’s one of the best marks in the country. Guard play, in general, has been intrepid in the assist-to-turnover department, where Tevin Brown, Justice Hill and DaQuan Smith are all at 2-to-1 or better.
But a team averaging 16.6 turnovers per game — nearly the worst in the country — means that more than 63% of the mistakes made have little to do with the opponent, and more about self-awareness and the value of the possession.
“The interesting thing about our turnovers is that we’re one of the top teams in the country in fewest steals allowed, but we’re at the bottom of the country in non-steal turnovers,” McMahon said. “Illegal screens. Charges. Throwing the ball out of bounds. So those are some fundamental parts of the game, that — as a coaching staff — we have to work hard to improve upon for our players. And I hope to see some progress there, now that we’ve had some time on the practice floor to get better.”
Something’s Bruin
Once again slated as one of the top teams in the league, MSU’s next opponent is none other than the Belmont Bruins (8-1, 2-0) — tonight at 6 on ESPNU in Nashville’s Curb Event Center.
The two squads are well-acquainted, having last played on March 7 for the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference championship at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana ... a game the Bruins won with three seconds to go on a reverse layup from graduate transfer guard Tyler Scanlon. While the initiator of that scripted play, Adam Kunkel, is now burying big-time buckets for the Xavier Musketeers, second-year skipper Casey Alexander has wasted little time in refitting his roster. Junior guard Grayson Murphy (11.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 59.6% shooting) and junior forward Nick Muszynski (16.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 55.1% shooting) have been their normal intrepid selves in these first nine games for the Bruins, but there’s been welcome additions in Division III transfer guard Luke Smith (Sewanee, The University of the South) and freshman guard JaCobi Wood.
Smith — a 6-0, 175-pound native of Knoxville, Tennessee — is averaging 17.6 ppg and shooting 49% from the field, 47.9% from the arc and 87.0% from the stripe. He was named the Southern Athletic Association’s tournament MVP in 2019 after going 18-for-24 from the arc in three games, and he led the SAA in scoring during the 2018-19 season at 20.1 ppg.
Wood — the 6-2, 180-pound native of Cleveland, Tennessee — is shooting 45.6% off the bench and averaging 13.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg and 2.9 apg.
The Bruins have been terrific this season in free-throw percentage (73.0%) and overall defense, as teams have shot only 41.5% from the field and 31.0% from the arc against them.
The only setback of the year so far was a rare home loss to Samford on Dec. 5, 96-83.
“I think — what most people have come to learn when these two teams get together — is that it’s a heckuva game most of the time,” noted Alexander. “And that’s what I remember most about that championship game, and rewatching it a couple of times over the summer. It was a high-level game. Two really good teams ... both of which, in my opinion, played really, really well. If it was a 38-minute game, (the Racers) could’ve won it. If it was a 42-minute game, (the Racers) could’ve won it. Could’ve stopped the game at any time, and hardly known which team was winning.
“We just happened to be winning when the final clock was over.”
