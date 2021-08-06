The Ohio Valley Conference on Tuesday announced that the league named 145 Murray State student-athletes to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year.
To be listed, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade-point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s), and used a season of competition.
In total, a record 1,711 student-athletes were named to the OVC’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year. That total marks the largest in OVC history, besting the previous record of 1,627 honorees from a season ago. It also marks the fifth time in the past six years the league has established a record. Over the past 10 years, the OVC has honored more than 13,300 student-athletes with the Commissioner’s Honor Roll award.
The league announced a record 354 student-athletes earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for having perfect 4.0 grade-point averages last academic year.
2020-21 Murray State OVC Medal of Honor WinnersBaseball — Brock Anderson, Bryson Bloomer, Tanner Booth, Jonah Brannon, Shane Burns, Jordan Cozart, Ryan Fender, Sam Gardner, Nathaniel Gorczyca, Connor Holden, Jordan Holly, David Hudleson, Trey Hutchison, Quinton Kujawa, Brennan McCullough, Jordyn Naranjo, Jacob Pennington, Ryan Perkins, Malik Pogue, Jake Slunder, Jack Wenninger.
Men’s Basketball — Ja’Queze Kirby, DaQuan Smith, Rod Thomas, Brion Whitley.
Women’s Basketball — Raegan Blackburn, Alexis Burpo, Macie Gibson, Laci Hawthorne, Lex Mayes, Jalexis Russell, Bria Sanders-Woods, G’Torria Swinton, Macey Turley, Katelyn Young.
Men’s Cross Country — Ryan Dent, Benjamin Hall, Nathan Quinn, Christian Slone, Jarod Willis.
- Women’s Cross Country — Breanna Day, Kristin Dent, Sophie Grogan, Jessica Stein, Dani Wright.
Football — LaMartez Brooks, Jacob Frye, Blake Hester, Chris Hill Jr., Austin Hogancamp, Eric Johanning, Cortezz Jones, Jarad McCray, Chandler Moody, Levi Nesler, Preston Rice, Cortez Roberts, DJ Ruff, Jake Saathoff, Eric Samuta, Ethan Thompson, Nick Walker.
Men’s Golf — Tyler Abernathy, Walker Beck, John Buchanan, Quinn Eaton, Avery Edwards, Carson Holmes, Austin Knight, Tyler Powell.
Women’s Golf — Payton Carter, Charli Jo Doss, Sarah Forsythe, Briana McMinn, Lucia Puente Rodriguez de Austria, Raeysha Surendran.
Rifle — Dana Buesseler, Kylie Delaney, Allison Henry, Matias Kiuru, Noelle Meals, Anna Scheer.
Women’s Soccer — Chloe Barnthouse, Grace Bodker, Audrey Brumfield, Hailey Cole, Marti Floyd, Kelly Havens, Izzy Heckman, Audrey Henry, Riley Johnson, Abby Jones, Rebecca Kubin, Arianna Mendez, Lauren Payne, Cera Prather, Lilly Strader, Jenna Villacres, Saraya Young.
Softball — Jenna Bleiberg, Logan Braundmeier, Kamryn Carcich, Lindsey Carroll, Jordan Childress, Brea Croslin, Lily Fischer, Sierra Gilmore, Chloe Jacque, Hannah James, Lexi Jones, Alie Kennedy, Brittney Proctor, Tyler Shemwell, Jensen Striegel, Jenna Veber.
Women’s Tennis — Sarah Bureau, Marit Kreugel, Anja Loncarevic, Sara Loncarevic
- Women’s Track & Field — Breanna Day, Kristin Dent, Sophie Grogan, Zarra Humphry, Gabby Kennedy, Jessie Kinder, Keyandra Mason, JaKayla McSwain, Joza Mikulcik, Brooke Misukonis, Jenna Pauly, Shannon Riley, Nia Scott, Kenia Seals, Ella Siebenberger, Joy Sparks, Jessica Stein, D’Myia Thornton, Anna Vollet, Dani Wright.
Volleyball — Callie Anderton, Becca Fernandez, Emily Matson, Kolby McClelland, Dahlia Miller.
Indicates student-athlete was a winner in multiple sports
