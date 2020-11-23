Originally scheduled to open its 96th basketball season on Wednesday with a home visit with the Brescia Bearcats from Owensboro, the Murray State Racers are instead hosting Kentucky Wesleyan on back-to-back nights (Nov. 27-28) to start the 2020-21 campaign.
The changes are centered around COVID-19, as the Bearcats have officially removed the next six games from their schedule due to circumstances around the pandemic — including upcoming home games against Talladega College and Asbury College, as well as road games at the University of Pikeville and Midway University.
This is the third time in MSU history in which the season starts with back-to-back games against the same time.
Per Racers associate athletic director Dave Winder, the Racers hosted Will-Mayfield in a pair of games at Wilson Hall in 1926, and in 1943 MSU opened back-to-back contests with Southeast Missouri State.
The games on Friday and Saturday are set to tip at 7 p.m.
Mobile ticketing in 2020-21Meanwhile, in accordance with guidelines from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, all Murray State Athletics event tickets, beginning with men’s basketball, will be distributed through mobile delivery this year — with no physical ticket sheets printed.
Season ticket holders can use the http://am.ticketmaster.com/murray website to access and manage tickets.
“Going mobile is the most convenient and flexible way to receive and manage tickets, while increasing protection against fraud,” Winder writes. “Mobile tickets reduce the risk of lost, stolen, counterfeit or forgotten stubs, and allows quick and contactless entry into the venue.”
