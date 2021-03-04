The Murray State men’s basketball team opens Ohio Valley Conference Tournament play Thursday against Jacksonville State at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
All MSU games can be heard online at Froggy103.com and GoRacers.com. The OVC Tournament quarterfinal games can be seen on ESPN+ with the men’s semifinals and finals being televised by ESPNU and ESPN2.
The Racers (13-12, 10-10 OVC) have won the OVC Tournament championship a league-best 17 times and have been to the title game three straight seasons where they have met Belmont each time. MSU won two of those, in 2018 and 2019, but the Bruins nipped the Racers at the buzzer in 2020.
The 2021 experience sees the Racers starting from the No. 5 seed, after they were the No. 2 seed the two years prior and a No. 1 seed in 2018. MSU is 72-38 overall in the OVC Tournament and have won 8-of-11 under head coach Matt McMahon. The Racers are 3-0 against the No. 4 seed Gamecocks (17-8, 13-6) in the OVC Tournament with semifinal meetings in 2006, 2018 and 2019.
If the Racers win, they will face No. 1 Belmont or No. 8 SIUE in the semifinals.
The Racers have met the Bruins five times, and all have come in the championship game.
The Racers have yet to meet the SIUE Cougars in the OVC Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.