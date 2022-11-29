Perry

Murray State’s Rob Perry drives the baseline on his way to a 22-point performance in the Racers' 69-66 loss at Chattanooga on Saturday, Nov. 26.

 DAVE WINDER | MSU Athletics

The Murray State Racers had the Mocs within their sights, but a late 10-0 run sent them to a 69-66 defeat to the Chattanooga Mocs at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Rob Perry scored 22 points and Jamari Smith scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half on a night when he was bothered by foul trouble. DJ Burns scored 11 points, while he and Smith led the Racers with nine rebounds each.

