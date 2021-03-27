The 17th-ranked Murray State football team welcomes Eastern Illinois to Roy Stewart Stadium on Sunday, as the Racers look to start the season 5-0 for the first time since 1995. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the game airing live on ESPN+ and Froggy 103.7 FM.
Sunday will be the 36th meeting between Eastern Illinois and Murray State with the Panthers leading the all-time series 19-16, but the Racers lead games played in Murray, 10-8. Despite trailing the all-time series, Murray State has won each of the last two meetings and three of the last four.
Eastern Illinois picked up its first win of the season last week, holding off a late surge from Tennessee Tech to top the Golden Eagles, 28-20. With the win, the Panthers are 1-3 on the season with three games remaining.
The Panthers are currently averaging 17.5 points on 302.5 yards per game, while allowing 29 points on 367.2 yards. Despite allowing over 350 yards per game, EIU has one of the nation’s best rush defenses, allowing just 92.2 yards per game on the ground.
True freshman Otto Kuhns has started each of the past two games at quarterback for Eastern Illinois, where he is currently 34-for-61 passing with two interceptions and four touchdowns. Defensively, Jason Johnson leads EIU with 11 tackles per game after notching 15 in the win over Tennessee Tech.
The Panthers will be facing a strong Racer defense that has four interception returns for touchdowns on the season, which currently leads the FCS. In addition to the four interceptions that turned into touchdowns, the Racers have five other picks for a total of nine. Paired with two fumble recoveries, the Racers are averaging 1.8 takeaways per game, which is the fifth-best average in the nation.
