Sporting one of the top defenses in the nation, the Murray State football team is looking to improve on its 2-0 start Sunday in Cookeville, Tennessee, against Tennessee Tech. Kickoff from Tucker Stadium is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and the game will air live on Froggy 103.7 FM and ESPN+.
Sunday will be the 85th meeting between Tennessee Tech and Murray State, with the Golden Eagles leading the all-time series 46-38-1.
After a bye week last week, Tennessee Tech is 1-1 on the season. The Golden Eagles upset then 13th-ranked Austin Peay at home in their first game, 27-21, but fell in their second game at then 16th-ranked Jacksonville State, 27-10.
Tennessee Tech is currently averaging 18.5 points per game on the year with 62.5 rushing yards and 129 passing yards for a total of 191.5 yards per game. Conversely, the Golden Eagle defense is allowing 24 points and 386 yards per game with 213.5 allowed on the ground and 172.5 allowed in the air.
Bailey Fisher has spent the most time under center for TTU this season and has completed 15 passes on 24 attempts for 137 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
With running back David Gist, who has 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, likely ruled out for Sunday’s game, the Golden Eagles will look to a pair of receivers to step up. Metrius Fleming and Justin Oden have caught six passes each this season for 97 and 105 yards, respectively, with Fleming also adding a touchdown.
Defensively, Seth Carlisle is averaging 10 tackles per game for Tennessee Tech this season with two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups, and an interception.
The Racer defense, meanwhile, is allowing just 199 yards per game this season, which is the sixth-lowest output allowed in the nation.
With five interceptions in two games, Murray State currently boasts the nation’s most effective defense against the pass. The Racers have also forced three fumbles this season, recovering one, are limiting opponents to a 51% completion percentage and just 107.5 passing yards per game. In addition, the Racers have allowed no passing touchdowns on the year.
