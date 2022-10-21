Goatley

Murray State’s Cody Goatley closes in on Austin Peay’s Mike Diliello early in last weeks matchup between the Racers and Governors. Goatley later had a fumble recovery that gave the Racers possession on their 23 yard line.

 BY JAIME PRINCE/For The Sun

The Murray State football team travels to St. Charles, Missouri Saturday to take on OVC newcomer Lindenwood in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Kickoff from Hunter Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Saturday will be the first meeting between Lindenwood and Murray State, as the Lions are in their first year of the transition from Division II to FCS. As a new foe this season, the Lions represent the 116th different opponent for the Racers since the program began in 1924.

