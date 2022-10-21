The Murray State football team travels to St. Charles, Missouri Saturday to take on OVC newcomer Lindenwood in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Kickoff from Hunter Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Saturday will be the first meeting between Lindenwood and Murray State, as the Lions are in their first year of the transition from Division II to FCS. As a new foe this season, the Lions represent the 116th different opponent for the Racers since the program began in 1924.
Scouting The LionsLindenwood’s first season in the FCS is going well for the Lions, as they enter Saturday’s matchup at 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the OVC. After falling to the top two teams in the league, UT Martin and SEMO, Lindenwood has now won straight games including a road upset of Central Arkansas and an overtime win over Eastern Illinois last week in Charleston.
Lindenwood currently averages 33.5 points per game on 497.5, while allowing 35.2 points on 471.2 yards per game. The Lion offense is a very pass-heavy one as the Lions more than double their per game average on the ground of 163.7 with 333.8 yards per game in the air.
Cade Brister has served as QB1 for the Lions this season and averages 320.8 yards per game with a 62.8-% completion percentage, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His top target this season has been Payton Rose, who averages 100.8 yards per game, 16.8 yards per catch to go along with three touchdowns.
Andrew Martin leads the ground game for the Lions this season with 70.3 yards per game, three touchdowns and 5.8 yards per carry. Brister has also been effective at running the ball this season with 46.8 yards per game and a team-high seven touchdowns.
Defensively, the Lions are led by David Whittemore who has a team-high 39 tackles to go along with 1.0 tackles-for-loss, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Darion Bolden has also played a key role for Lindenwood with 24 tackles and nine pass breakups, while Sterlin Williams leads the Lions in tackles-for-loss (4.5) and sacks (3.5).
A win Saturday would put an end to a season-opening seven-game skid by the Racers and would go down as the 499th win in Racer football history.
