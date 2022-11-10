Shields

Taylor Shields holds off a Tennessee State defender to catch a ball from Jayden Stinson. Shields had 50 receiving yards in the Racers’ 19-3 win over the Tigers.

 BY JAIME PRINCE/For The Sun

The Murray State Football team returns to Roy Stewart stadium for one final time this season to host Robert Morris at 1 p.m. The game will serve as the Military & Veteran Appreciation game, Senior Day and the Hall of Fame Game, with all mentioned being honored during the contest.

Saturday will be the first ever meeting between Murray State and Robert Morris.

