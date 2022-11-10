The Murray State Football team returns to Roy Stewart stadium for one final time this season to host Robert Morris at 1 p.m. The game will serve as the Military & Veteran Appreciation game, Senior Day and the Hall of Fame Game, with all mentioned being honored during the contest.
Saturday will be the first ever meeting between Murray State and Robert Morris.
Murray snagged their first win of the season in their last contest at home against Tennessee State, 19-3. On the season, the Racers are averaging 13.11 points per game and 291.3 offensive yards per game. In total they have collected 2,622 yards of offense, 1,078 yards of rushing and 1,544 of passing yards.
Jayden Stinson has controlled the majority of snaps this season with 98 pass completions out of 198 for 1,176 yards and eight touchdowns. Taylor Shields leads the team in receiving yards at 376 for an average of 22.12 per reception. DeQuan Dallas sits right behind him at 306 and LaMartez follows with 258 total receiving yards. Taylor and Brooks each have three TD’s under their belts this season.
On the ground, Damonta Witherspoon has controlled the game with 450 gained rushing yards on 109 carries. Lucas Maue leads in rushing TD’s at three total on just 25 carries for 106 yards.
Robert Morris stayed with Charleston Southern for most of the game last Saturday, but ultimately fell, 34-21, to move to 0-9 on the season.
Robert Morris currently averages 10.4 points on 222.3 yards of total offense per game, while allowing 35.0 points on 418.6 yards per game. The Colonials run a pass-heavy offense with 162.3 yards per game passing, compared to just 60.0 yards per game rushing.
The Colonials have used six different quarterbacks this season, but it was Zach Tanner who was under center for Robert Morris last week in Charleston. Tanner averages 101.4 yards per game, has a completion percentage of 46.2-% and has two touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground Anthony Purge leads the way with 10.5 yards per game and a team-high three touchdowns.
Defensively, Joe Casale leads the way for Robert Morris with 69 tackles, 11.0 tackles-for-loss, 1.0 sacks, one interception, one hurry and one pass breakup. Sydney Audiger follows Casale with 55 tackles, 4.0 tackles-for-loss, a team-high five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
A win Saturday would give the Racers back-to-back wins for the first time this season and would go down as the 500th win in program history.
With 16 total touchdowns in his career, LaMartez Brooks is now just one of nine MSU receivers all-time that have scored 15 or more total touchdowns.
