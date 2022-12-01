The Murray State Racers (3-3) are back home for the first time in nearly three weeks when they play their first Missouri Valley Conference game in school history after playing in the Ohio Valley Conference after 74 years. Last July 1, the Racers officially became members of The Valley.
It’s Murray State hosting the Illinois State Redbirds in each team’s Valley opener in a 7 p.m. tip at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky, Thursday night. 5000 commemorative t-shirts from CFSB are being given out to make the evening into a White Out.
The two have had a competitive seven games with all but one of them being played since 2014, when a four-year deal to play was decided and they have also played in each of the last two seasons. The Racers have a 6-1 all-time mark against the Redbirds and are 4-0 at the CFSB Center. The Racers return the game to Illinois State on Feb. 15 with a game in Normal, Ill.
In a perfect example of how the landscape of college basketball has changed, there is only one MSU player from this seasons’ roster for the Racers that played in the game a year ago and that was DJ Burns. As for Illinois State, only Kendall Lewis and Ryan Schmitt appeared in the game. In all, the Racers have 12 of 14 players that are new this season and the Redbirds have six new players among their roster of 15.
Coach Steve Prohm of the Racers and Ryan Pedon of Illinois State are part of a group of 62 new head coaches across NCAA Division-I in 2022-23.
