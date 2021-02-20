The Murray State Racers host the SIU Edwardsville Cougars on Saturday in a 7:30 p.m. tip at the CFSB Center.
The game comes only five days after their first meeting on Monday, which the Racers won 86-57. The game wraps up the 23rd season of collegiate basketball at the CFSB Center that opened in the fall of 1998 under the original name of the Regional Special Events Center (RSEC).
Last time out, the Racers (12-10, 9-8 Ohio Valley Conference) suffered a poor night from the 3-point line (4-of-21, 19%) in a 68-59 loss Thursday to Eastern Illinois, which ended a four-game win streak. EIU also beat the Racers on the boards 34-26 and sent them to their third game this season of scoring in the 50s. The result came after the Racers had scored 80-plus points in their three previous wins.
SIUE (8-13, 6-9) is coming off a 79-57 loss at Austin Peay on Thursday.
All MSU games can be heard online at Froggy103.com and GoRacers.com. Online streaming video is supplied by ESPN+.
Williams joins MSU 1,000-Point Club
KJ Williams became the 48th player to join the MSU 1,000-Point Club when he made a layup with 3:20 left in the EIU game. He joins teammate Tevin Brown, who joined the club in December. The Racers have two 1,000 point players on the team at the same time for the first time since Terrell Miller Jr. and Jonathan Stark were together in 2018.
Williams reached 1,000 in his 86th game as a Racer. The recognition of being the fastest to 1,000 in Murray State history belongs to four players. The first was Claude Virden in 1969, followed by Mike Coleman in 1974. Virden and Coleman stayed as the only two to do it in 48 games until De’Teri Mayes in 1998. Jonathan Stark was the most recent in 2018.
