Three games into the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, Murray State’s Brion Whitley is the only starter who hasn’t scored in double digits.
He’s played 39 minutes (13 mpg) and is averaging 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists, in what is going to be a slow-and-steady return to the rigors of Division I basketball.
Two years ago during the 2018-19 MSU campaign, the 6-4, 200-pound junior guard — then a sophomore — was a fuselage for the Racers’ high-octane offense. Opposite of guys like Tevin Brown and Ja Morant, Whitley was a key reserve who played in 30 games and was a 3-point specialist — shooting 46.7% from behind the arc. Of his 67 field-goal attempts, 45 of them were from deep (67%).
It’s a role that was supposed to expand last season...before a leg fracture derailed him from practice, and play, entirely.
Now, Whitley has re-earned the role through efforts in practice, per MSU sixth-year coach Matt McMahon. And McMahon, most of all, understands it may take some time for one of his wings to fully grow and get comfortable.
“When you miss a full year — and he missed all of practice, too, and we’ve got to remember that it wasn’t just games — just getting the game experience and game conditioning back (is key),” McMahon said. “But it’s like all the other players. We’ve spent a lot of time over the last five days, where an important emphasis is: ‘Your ability to impact winning.’ And that’s what I expect from all of our players. Everyone’s role will be different.”
McMahon’s most recent example of low output/high impact on winning? Junior guard DaQuan Smith’s play in last Saturday’s 76-65 home win over Illinois State.
Smith finished with three points, one steal and fouled out in 25 minutes, but proved critical in MSU’s second-half surge against the Redbirds.
“He was awesome defensively,” McMahon said. “Played with great energy. Had the second-highest plus/minus on the team. There are a lot of ways you can impact winning besides just points and shot attempts.
“With more experience for Brion, the more he’ll get comfortable there. He’s a proven consistent 3-point shooter for us, has played extremely hard in practice, and has earned the role that he’s in right now.”
McMullen, Smith in for Gilmore
MSU’s lone senior, Devin Gilmore, battled considerable foul trouble on Saturday against Illinois State — posting three before halftime.
This forced the Racers’ sixth-man into a lot longer stint on the bench than anticipated, and it forced McMahon and his staff to roll out a pair of freshmen in the slot: Nick McMullen and Matt Smith.
Together, they’d snag five rebounds in 11 minutes with just one turnover and one foul committed.
“Both Matt and Nick played really well, and especially in the first half when they played some extented minutes,” McMahon said. “They both rebounded the ball well, were physical defensively, and I think they both took great strides from an execution standpoint on both ends of the floor. I was pleased with both of their contributions to the win.”
It also kept the Racers’ early-season rotation to 10 slots following McMahon’s choice to play 10 in last Wednesday’s loss at Middle Tennessee State, though that could be trimmed heading into late December and early January.
Conference comes early
The last two times Murray State hosted Austin Peay State University, it was two of the bigger crowds in CFSB Center history, and combined for more than 17,000 fans of both programs.
Tonight’s matchup, set for 7:30 p.m. in Murray, won’t have 10% of that crazed mass, as COVID-19 continues to grip west Kentucky and limit the charge of large gatherings.
It’s the first meeting of two teams picked in a co-share to win the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference crown, and a victory this early in the season might prove to be more than bragging rights.
It might be the tiebreaker of a No. 1 overall OVC Tournament seed.
“That environment will not be there,” McMahon noted. “I know the 1,300 people in attendance tomorrow will be rowdy and excited to watch a high-level basketball game. But we have to prepare the same way. And we all know the challenges that Austin Peay presents. I don’t think it’s anything special from a coach-speak standpoint. They’ve got one of the best players in the country in Terry Taylor, a returning freshman Player of the Year in (Jordyn) Adams. They’ve added an all-conference player in (Mike) Peake, and they’re very, very good defensively. And we’ve seen in our last two games, we’ve turned the ball over too much. And since Matt Figger has gotten to Austin Peay, they’ve been one of the best at forcing turnovers in all of college basketball. And this year’s team is no different. Those will all be points of focus for us.”
Taylor, the 6-5 senior forward from Bowling Green and defending OVC Player of the Year, has only continued to march in stride for the 3-1 Govs. He’s averaging more than 19 points and 12 rebounds per game, is shooting 62.5% from the field, and has corralled 21 offensive rebounds in 139 minutes. He hasn’t been as explosive from the arc (just 2-for-7), but he hasn’t had to be, with guys like Adams (4-for-11), Alec Woodard (4-for-12) and Carlos Paez (1-for-7) stretching the floor.
Adams isn’t off to the greatest start this season, just 13-for-40 from the field, but fifth-year senior Reginald Gee (Alabama State) has been giving a supreme lift off the bench — averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and shooting 8-for-15 from three.
“He brings a lot to their team,” McMahon said of Gee. “Number one, he’s a fifth-year senior. He’s produced at this level. Was a double-figure scorer at his previous stop. Really shoots the ball well, and doesn’t need much time or space to shoot it well from three. And then he has great size at the wing position. 6-3. 220. Big, physical guard. He’s been an important addition to their roster, and he even stretches the floor more and provides more space for guys like Taylor and Peake in the post.”
Peake, the 6-8, 220-pound sophomore forward and transfer from Georgia, has averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.75 blocks and has gone 3-for-6 from the arc in four starts.
The Governors were the darlings of national media in preseason discussions, adding even more flavor to a game in which the Racers tote a 23-game home-winning streak.
“I think all of the preseason hype not only within our league — but nationally — is well-deserved,” McMahon said. “And it’s going to be a great opportunity and a great challenge for our team.”
