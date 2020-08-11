While the future of the 2020 college football calendar remains clouded in concern and the coronavirus, Murray State football and its first-year coach, Dean Hood, have continued to stay in the moment.
This past weekend: padded practice — the first since the end of the 2019 season.
And Monday morning marked a full week of “a new normal.”
“I think where we’ve seen the most improvement — and where I was really surprised (where we had a lot of work to do, but it was way less than I thought) — was the guys understanding the tempo in which we wanted to practice,” Hood said. “I thought it was going to be a lot harder — a lot more difficult — to educate them on the do’s and don’ts of practice. Not leading with your head or shoulder. Not hitting someone above the shoulder. Nobody going low on an outside block. Not grabbing a teammate and swinging them around. Running past the quarterback, and not ducking on the follow through so you don’t hit his hand on your helmet. All those kind of things, I thought it would take a lot longer to teach them that, because if you can’t get there, you can’t do more. You’re going to get guys hurt, and not coaching on those things, you’ll reinforce bad habits.”
Certainly, it’s been difficult to pull the curtain around all of the players and keep focus in the now, as the landscape of college continues to change at a rapid pace.
As it stands in this moment, the Ohio Valley Conference is one of only four remaining FCS Football divisions still in middle of its decision-making process for the 2020 campaign. And with so many factors floating in the ether, Hood said he and his staff have been maintaining open conversations with the team — as recent as this past Sunday’s meeting.
“We’ve had conversations with our guys about all of that stuff and get their views. We want to know their concerns... But I don’t know what else is out there as far as what other guys are tweeting or what not. I’m just focused in on our guys and their concerns.”
Home opener canceled, alongside Louisville
Murray State football was originally slated to host Tarleton State on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. for the program’s home opener at Roy Stewart Stadium.
Those plans have changed, with TSU officials announcing Monday that it will be delaying all football activities to the spring semester — due to the “safety and scheduling concerns around the country.”
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as our fans, staff and all the students of Tarleton State University, has always been our top priority,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman, in a statement. “This is not an easy decision to make. There are a lot of people who want to see Tarleton take the field at the NCAA Division I level — I am one of them — but we have to prioritize the safety of everyone on our campus above all else. We’ve worked hard to keep our student-athletes safe as they returned to campus.
“As difficult a decision as this is, we feel like we need to wait to participate until there is a safe return protocol at the end of this pandemic.”
A newcomer to the FCS ranks in July (to the Western Athletic Conference, as an independent), only 39.5% of the programs now remain in discussion for playing FCS football this fall — essentially canceling the 2020 FCS Playoffs under the guidelines set by the NCAA Board of Governors on Aug. 5.
And Last week, Murray State officials learned the fate of the Atlantic Coast Conference football schedule, in which its teams were granted a 10-game conference schedule with a plus-1 addendum for non-conference play.
Originally slated for Sept. 19 at Cardinals Stadium in Louisville — and a payout of $600,000 alongside the visit — the Cardinals will instead be playing Western Kentucky as its lone non-conference opponent in 2020.
Only one non-conference game, the season-opener at Sun Belt foe Georgia State on Sept. 3 in Atlanta, Georgia, remains on the Racers’ schedule. According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, “The Sun Belt Conference plans to follow SEC’s lead and play sports this fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.