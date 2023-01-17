The Murray State Racers made light work of the UIC Flames on Saturday afternoon, claiming the 81-64 win and ending a short two-game losing stint. Along with the home win at the CFSB Center, the Racers improve to a 10-8 season record and 5-3 record in MVC play.
To go along with the 10th win of the season, the Racers had another reason to celebrate, as they retired the jersey of hall of famer, No. 1 Cameron Payne. His jersey now hangs in the rafters of the CFSB center between Isaiah Cannan No. 3 and Ja Morant No 12.
For the first time this season, the Racers produced a pair of 20-point performers when Brian Moore, Jr. and JaCobi Wood each scored 21 points by combining for 17-of-22 from the field. Kenny White, Jr., added 11 points as MSU also got seven rebounds each from Wood and Sam Murray II. Wood flirted with a triple-double with a team-high seven assists.
“We were hungry for this one, especially after going 0-2 and dropping one at Northern Iowa,” Moore said. “As a team we got together with one objective to get the dub tonight.”
Leading UIC 39-28 at the intermission, the Racers hit the Flames with a 10-2 run at the start of the final stanza including five points from Jamari Smith, who scored all nine of his points in the second half.
The Racers pushed to their biggest lead of 19 points in the second minute and won by 17 points, their highest scoring margin in their first eight MVC games.
“Winning always helps, you’ve got to win your home games if you want to compete for a championship,” Murray State head coach Steve Prohm said. “Right now we are plus one, so we’ve got to get a road win to get back that loss at home.”
At home this season, the Racers at 6-1, with that lone loss being against Southern Illinois to end the 2022 calendar year. They will look to continue their winning ways at they travel to Nashville, TN on Tuesday to take on Belmont (13-6). Their next home game will be on Saturday, January 21 with a 5 p.m. tip-off scheduled against Indiana State (13-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.