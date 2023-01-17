Payne

Cameron Payne and his family enjoy a video montage MSU athletics put together to highlight Payne’s accomplishments at halftime during Murray State’s 81-64 win over UIC on Saturday.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Murray State Racers made light work of the UIC Flames on Saturday afternoon, claiming the 81-64 win and ending a short two-game losing stint. Along with the home win at the CFSB Center, the Racers improve to a 10-8 season record and 5-3 record in MVC play.

To go along with the 10th win of the season, the Racers had another reason to celebrate, as they retired the jersey of hall of famer, No. 1 Cameron Payne. His jersey now hangs in the rafters of the CFSB center between Isaiah Cannan No. 3 and Ja Morant No 12.

