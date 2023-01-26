Racers

The Murray State Racers wrap up their pregame warmup with a celebratory dunk. The Racers fell to Southern Illinois in a narrow 68-64 contest.

 BY DAVID EATON/MSU Athletics

The Murray State Racers dropped a 68-64 defeat to the Southern Illinois Salukis Tuesday night at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Ill., in front of 6,507.

The Racers (11-10) fell to 6-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference as they return home Saturday to host the Missouri State Bears at 1 p.m. in Murray. Saturday’s game is sure to be a fan favorite on Ja Morant Poster Day.

