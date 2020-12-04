Following Wednesday’s dismantling at Middle Tennessee State University, in which Murray State fell 78-61 at the Murphy Center, sixth-year Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon didn’t place any of the blame on his players.
The Racers, down four at the half, had a lackluster final 27 minutes — as 26-19 lead and strong opening shooting percentages dwindled with each possession.
An empty arena — save a smattering of family members — could’ve been a quick defense, as COVID-19 concerns have changed the entire landscape of the college basketball season.
Instead, he credited the Blue Raiders and their intrepid and relentless defense, which caused havoc all night.
And then, he blamed himself.
“I think it’s all on my shoulders,” McMahon said. “I’ve got to be a lot better. I think our players came out with great energy. But when we got hit, though, at that 26-19 mark, we never could get back and going. And, so, I think that’s up to myself and the coaching staff; to design competitive practices this upcoming week so that we can get better. So that we can continue to evaluate who needs to be on the floor, and who gives us the best chance to win.
“I don’t think our season is lost on one bad performance here (on Wednesday), and I don’t think our season would’ve been made on a good performance (on Wednesday). I’m extremely disappointed in the job that I did as a coach. And we’ll get back and start preparing for Austin Peay.”
Surprise! Illinois State next
Coaches often say the best way to wash away a bad loss is to “get back to work.”
The Racers are doing just that, when it was announced on Thursday morning that the Illinois State Redbirds of the Missouri Valley Conference — a familiar foe for MSU — will be coming to Murray on Saturday for a 5 p.m. matchup at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Dan Muller, the 2017 MVC Coach of the Year, is in his eighth season at ISU, and this season is already three games into the 2020-21 slate with matchups against ranked Ohio State, U-Mass Lowell and Greenville (Illinois).
Muller has started 6-3 and 195-pound guard Josiah Strong (51.7% shooting, 16.3 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.0 rpg), 6-5 and 185-pound guard Antonio Reeves (51.6% shooting, 15.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), 6-1 and 175-pound sophomore guard DJ Horne (45.5% shooting, 14.0 ppg) and 6-9 and 195-pound redshirt-sophomore forward Abdou Ndiaye (10.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) in all three games, while Harouna Sissoko (two) and Alex Kotov (one) have earned the other starts.
In their toughest matchup of the season thus far, Illinois State fell to No. 23 Ohio State 94-67.
Reeves (17 points), Strong (15 points) and Horne (10 points) led the scoring effort, but the Buckeyes forced 36 free throws, won the rebounding effort 43-33, and notched the turnover battle 16-10.
Local flavor
Illinois State has two players Racer fans might be familiar with: former Eastern Kentucky star Dedric Boyd (redshirt junior) and former Louisville Male star Howard Fleming Jr. (freshman).
Boyd, a 6-4 and 195-pound guard, has played 13.2 minutes per game in matchups against Ohio State, U-Mass Lowell and Greenville — where he’s shot 6-for-14 from the field, 5-for-7 from the stripe and has 10 assists, 10 rebounds and zero turnovers.
Fleming, meanwhile, has seen action in two games, and is 3-for-4 from the field with seven assists and five turnovers.
