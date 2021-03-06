After a season-opening win last week against UT Martin, the Murray State football team will look to keep up the momentum Sunday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, against 16th-ranked Southeast Missouri. Kickoff from Houck Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the game will air live on Froggy 103.7 FM and ESPN+.
Sunday will be the 55th meeting between Southeast Missouri and Murray State with the Racers leading the all-time series 40-13-1. Despite the Racers’ sizeable lead in the overall series, it’s the Redhawks who have done the winning of late, taking five of the last seven meetings.
After a non-conference loss to Southern Illinois in the fall, Southeast Missouri is now 1-1 after trouncing Eastern Illinois on the road last week, 47-7. The Redhawks are averaging 404 yards and 32 points per game while holding opponents to 13.5 points on 353.5 yards per game.
Nebraska transfer quarterback Andrew Bunch is 29-for-52 passing on the season for SEMO with two touchdowns and two interceptions for 177.5 yards per game. His leading target has been Johnny King, who averages 74.5 yards per game on nine catches with two touchdowns.
Defensively, Mike Mathews leads the Redhawks with 10 tackles, an interception and two breakups.
For the Racers, receiver LaMartez Brooks will be looking to reach a milestone this weekend. He tallied 27 receiving yards last week against UT Martin and needs just one more yard to reach 1,000 career receiving yards.
