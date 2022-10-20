The Murray State women’s basketball team will begin its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference picked fourth and received two first-place votes in the annual preseason poll, the league announced Tuesday. In addition, junior Katelyn Young was selected to the six-person Preseason All-Missouri Valley team.
The Racers are coming off one of their most successful seasons in recent memory in which they finished their final season in the OVC in third in the regular season and advanced to the semi-finals of the OVC Championship. Following the OVC tournament, the Racers were selected to participate in the WNIT, marking their first postseason appearance since 2009.
