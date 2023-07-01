Murray State football announced on Thursday that Armando Allen would be joining the Racers’ coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season.
Allen joins the Racers with seven seasons of collegiate coaching experience with stints at Miami (OH), Texas Southern, and Charleston Southern and will serve as the Special Teams Coordinator and Running Backs coach.
“We are very excited to welcome Armando into the Racer family.” coach Dean Hood said. “He has played the position he is going to coach at every level — high school, college and professionally — and he comes very highly recommended as a husband, father, recruiter, communicator and coach.”
A native of Hialeah, Florida, Allen was a standout at national power Notre Dame as an all-purpose back, accumulating 4,337 all-purpose yards while with the Irish for the ninth most yards in program history. Following his time with the Fighting Irish, Allen was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent time with both the Bucs and the Chicago Bears.
In his coaching career, Allen has led rushing attacks that average nearly 1,400 yards across each of the full seasons he has coached at the college level. Allen’s running back rooms have been known to continue his “all-purpose back” style, highlighted in the 2019 season when Charleston Southern had five running backs receive a pass.
They also announced Wednesday the promotion of Cameron Haney. Haney will serve as the cornerbacks coach for the Racers beginning in 2023 after working as a graduate assistant for the previous two seasons.
“Cam has proven over the past two years on our staff that he is ready to be a full time coach,” Hood said. “He is above his age in the way he carries himself on and off the field and he has shined as a recruiter, communicator and teacher of the game.”
A native of Los Angeles, California, Haney played cornerback at Utah State and amassed 28 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and 110 tackles in his career with the Aggies.
Haney helped lead the MSU defensive backs in his time as a graduate assistant as the group compiled 14 interceptions and nearly 80 pass breakups since 2021. Additionally, he coached one Racer to All-Conference honors in his tenure as a graduate assistant.
He also helped bring in the highest rated recruiting class in program history in the 2023 signing class.
“I am very thankful and blessed for this opportunity,” Haney said. “I’m excited and ready to work, Go Racers!”
The Racers will open the 2023 campaign on September 2 when they host Presbyterian.
