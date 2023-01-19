The Murray State Racers dropped an 80-65 loss on Tuesday to the Belmont Bruins at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Racers (10-9) fall to 5-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference and will return home Saturday to host the Indiana State Sycamores at 5 p.m. on Faculty/Staff Appreciation and Athletics Academic Recognition Day at the CFSB Center.
Rob Perry scored 14 points to lead the Racers, while JaCobi Wood scored 12 points and Jamari Smith added 11.
The first half provided four tied scores in the first five minutes and a big run for each team. The Racers went first with a 12-2 run when they held the Bruins to no field goals for seven minutes to take a 21-11 lead at 8:40. However, the Bruins ended the half outscoring the Racers 16-4 to take a 34-30 lead into the halftime intermission.
The Bruins opened the second half 15-4 and put the Racers behind 54-36 at the 13:00 mark. The Racers never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
Tuesday’s contest marked the 24th all-time meeting between the Racers and Bruins. The Racers trail 13-11 in the series and are 2-6 all-time at Belmont.
