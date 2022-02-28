The Murray State Racer men’s basketball team completed the improbable over the weekend, finishing regular season play in the Ohio Valley Conference with a perfect 18-0 record while simultaneously clinching their 28th OVC regular season championship.
The Racers dismantled the Belmont Bruins, 76-43, before leading yet another comeback victory on the road, 70-68, over Southeast Missouri State.
The Racers now sit at 28-2 overall and 18-0 in OVC play with the OVC Tournament kicking off this week at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
This is just the sixth time in OVC history that a team has run the table in conference play and the first time since the Racers went 16-0 during the 2014-15 season.
Junior big man KJ Williams continued his hot streak in Murray’s extension of its 18-game winning streak, scoring a game-high 30 points and hauling in five rebounds in the win over Belmont.
The Racers’ red hot shooting from beyond the arc (8-19) helped them get out to an early lead that failed to dissipate as Williams went 4-4 while junior guard Tevin Brown added a 3-6 effort.
On Saturday, Murray struggled to take control of another tough road matchup at SEMO as the Redhawks refused to fold to the No. 19 team in the nation.
Trailing 37-32 at the half and 62-50 with just over six minutes to play, the Racers dug down deep once more to prevail with a last second 70-68 victory, capping off a historic regular season.
Williams led Murray in scoring, pouring in 23 points with eight rebounds despite a poor 1-6 mark from 3-point range.
Sophomore guard Trae Hannibal stepped up in a big way for the Racers in the win over SEMO, scoring a season-high 20 points on 6-10 shooting while going 8-10 from the charity stripe.
Murray State’s 18-game winning streak is now the longest active streak in Division I basketball as No. 1 Gonzaga suffered its first loss since Dec. 4 on Saturday night at No. 23 Saint Mary’s.
With their clean sweep of the conference, the Racers will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming OVC Tournament, earning a bye to the semifinal round where they’ll await their matchup on Friday night at 7 p.m.
