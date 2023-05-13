The Murray State Racers coaching staff has been hard at work finding key players to add to their roster from the transfer portal.
Murray State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm announced the signing of 6-foot-8-inch forward, Nick Ellington, who will join the Racers in the 2023-24 season.
Ellington comes to the Racers after playing the 2022-23 season for Eastern Illinois and previously, two seasons for Meridian Community College in Mississippi.
Out of St. Louis, Missouri, Ellington has two seasons to play for the Racers.
“Nick played for Marty Simmons at EIU and James Green at Meridian, so I know that he was well coached, because I have a lot of respect for them,” Prohm said. “Nick is going to give us length, physicality and the ability to score around the basket, many of the things we prioritized in this class. I am looking forward to seeing him grow in our program.”
Ellington saw action in all 31 games and made 21 starts for EIU last season and led the Panthers in field goal percentage at .520. He had a stretch of three games when he scored 19.3 points per game as he scored 21 points against SIUE, added 17 vs Southeast Missouri and 20 against Little Rock. During the three games, Ellington was 22-of-36 from the field for a clip of 66%. His 30 blocked shots ranked 11th in the OVC. At 4.4 rebounds per game, he was second on the team and also second with 137 total rebounds.
Prior to playing for the Panthers, Ellington played two seasons at Meridian Community College and earned NJCAA All-Region 23 honors in 2021-22.
Murray State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm announced the signing of 6-10 forward, Malek Abdelgowad and 6-4 guard, Shawn Walker, Jr. for the 2022-23 season.
Abdelgowad has two seasons to play for the Racers, while Walker has one season.
Malek Abdelgowad (F, 6-foot-10-inch) Cairo, Egypt
Out of Cairo, Egypt, Abdelgowad (pronounced AB-del-GO-WAHD) played in the USA the last two seasons at South Plains Community College in Levelland, Texas. He scored 427 points and grabbed 388 rebounds in 59 games with per game averages of 7.2 points and 6.5 rebounds.
“We needed a quality front line player and Malek is that,” Prohm said. “He comes from a highly respected program at South Plains and he had a big season in 2022-23. He brings size, length, has a great motor, runs the floor well and can rebound out of his area. The thing I like is that he knows who he is and what he can do. He’s experienced as an international player having played for the Egyptian national program and he has played against great competition.”
In the 2022-23 season, Abdelgowad grabbed 10 or more rebounds in six games with a season-high 13 against Howard College. He had two double-doubles including games against New Mexico Military (13 points/10 rebounds) and Midland (15 points/10 rebounds). His play with the Egyptian U18 National Team in 2020 totaled five games where he scored 6.6 points per game with 8.4 rebounds per game.
“Malek meant a lot to our team in the two seasons he was with us,” South Plains Coach Hayden Sowers said. “He started more than 40 games for us and he’s a winner. Malek is an elite rebounder and screener and has a great feel for how to play the game. His work ethic is fantastic and he’s going to improve and immerse himself in the Murray State culture. I am looking forward to watching him take the next step in his career.”
Shawn Walker, Jr. (G, 6-foot-4-inch) Elizabeth City, N.C.
Shawn Walker, Jr. joins the Racers after he started all 32 games in the 2022-23 season with the Mercer Bears.
Walker scored in double figures in 12 games, averaged 8.5 points per game and was second on the team with 60 assists. He had a career-high 23 points behind a career-best nine field goals against Milligan. Walker led the team in points in four time and six games in assists. He was sixth in the Southern Conference in 3-point field percentage at .398.
“Shawn has been coached really well and we’re excited to have him with us,” Prohm said. “He’s the son of a college coach and he’s going to bring a lot of maturity to our team because he understands what the Murray State program is all about. Shawn is versatile, because he can do a lot on offense and defense. There were two things we wanted to address: 3-point shooting and size and length on the perimeter, and we feel Shawn provides that.”
Along with these three official signees, the Racers also have a commitment from Alden Applewhite who joins Murray State from Portland.
Applewhite, a 6-foot-7-inch forward is coming off his redshirt freshman year where he averaged 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds per game, and started in five games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.