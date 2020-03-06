The week before the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament can be likened to a cram-session right before an exam.
Reinforce what you know. Sharpen what you don’t. Eat well. Get some rest.
Murray State’s coaching staff probably hasn’t done the latter two over the last four days, but only to insure the Racers have — as they face the winner of Thursday’s late-night quarterfinal between No. 3 Austin Peay and No. 6 Eastern Illinois in tonight’s 2020 OVC Tournament semifinal at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
A lengthy scout of Jacksonville State (a team the Racers hadn’t played in two months) can be tossed to the side, as the Gamecocks fell to the Panthers, 67-61, in Wednesday night’s opening round.
But from there, MSU’s staff has taken intricate looks at both EIU and APSU, and several eyeballs from fifth-year coach Matt McMahon’s staff — Tim Kaine, Shane Nichols, Casey Long, Ronrico White, Michael Chapman — were watching Thursday’s events transpire.
“We have a loaded field on our side of the bracket, and we will prepare for every team that we could potentially play,” McMahon said. “Some of the teams on our side are fresher (in the mind) than others. We’ve played Austin Peay (recently). We’ve played Eastern Illinois twice in the last five weeks. And then Jacksonville State, we haven’t played in almost two months. So we have a lot of work to do on that scouting report. But we’ll be prepared for all teams that we could potentially play.”
MSU’s staff would’ve scouted regardless, but recent-ish losses to both EIU and APSU do bring into focus some of the strengths and weaknesses of the Racers, who had no choice but to pick up two season-ending wins against the Governors and the 4-seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels in the final week to even secure one of the league’s two double-byes and a share of the regular-season conference title.
Earlier this week, McMahon listed those strengths and weaknesses, much like he would on his marker board in the team locker room:
• “We need to cut down on some of the turnovers.”
• “Saturday night against Austin Peay, we got hurt on the offensive glass some (11 offensive rebounds).”
• “I was thrilled with our assist-to-turnover ratio defense this past weekend. The two teams had 10 assists and 31 turnovers. Thought that was huge.”
• “We had 18 steals in the two games.”
• “Both teams were 8-of-37 from 3, for 22%.”
• “Offensively in the second half (against APSU), we shot 67% from two and 43% from three.”
“We’ll spend a majority of time in our areas of strength,” McMahon noted. “Yet, still try to clean up some of our weaknesses.”
Experience pays?One thing McMahon hopes has his team favored tonight (and potentially Saturday)? Experience in the postseason. And experience at the Ford Center.
Sophomores Tevin Brown and KJ Williams were starters for last season’s Round of 32 squad led by Ja Morant and Shaq Buchanan. Junior forward Devin Gilmore and senior guard Jaiveon Eaves were key rotation players.
And two years ago, when the Racers claimed the 2018 OVC Championship, senior forward Anthony Smith was one of the first guys off the bench behind Terrell Miller and Jonathan Stark.
Mix in the fact the Racers have already played in Evansville this season — an overtime loss to the Aces in December (where Brown scored 31 points) — and McMahon likes his team’s chances in a building where two conference championships have been secured, and thousands of Racer fans have filled its seats.
“I hope it’s a good factor for us,” McMahon said. “You hope those experiences help. I think the leadership of our team has been very good, here going down the stretch. And I expect that to carry over into tournament play.”
Brown, Williams named All-OVCDespite never once earning a conference weekly award, both Brown and Williams were named to the 2019-20 All-OVC First Team earlier this week, following a vote by the league’s head coaches and communications directors.
Brown finished with 531 points (fifth, OVC), 108 assists (eighth) and 147 rebounds, as the only player in the conference to finish with 500/100/100, and one of only 23 players in all of college basketball to do it. His 17.7 ppg (sixth), 131 points from the line (third), 180 free-throw attempts (second), 80 3-point makes (second) and .415 3-point percentage (third) are all top-10 in the OVC.
Williams, meanwhile, finished the regular season averaging 12.7 ppg (13th) and 7.3 rpg (seventh) with six double-doubles, and has helped MSU’s frontcourt become one of the best in the country in defensive rebounding (12th, NCAA; 1st, OVC) and rebounding margin (17th, NCAA; 1st, OVC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.