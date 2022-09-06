Murray State’s football program started its 2022 campaign on the road at Texas Tech on Saturday.
Murray State’s football program started its 2022 campaign on the road at Texas Tech on Saturday.
The Racers did not open their season they way they had hoped, falling to the Red Raiders 63-10.
All of the Racers scoring came in the first half of play with a field goal in the first quarter and a touchdown in the second. The first three points were put between the uprights with 2:29 left in the opening quarter courtesy of Aaron Baum. This made it a 14-7 ball game.
Texas Tech was able to push the score up 21-7 before the Racers could score again. Murray would make it 21-10 at the 13:29 mark in the second quarter on a 54-yard pass from DJ Williams to Jacob Bell.
Williams was 8-for-16 in the game for 207 yards with one touchdown. His two big passes on the night were a 51-yard strike to LaMartez Brooks and 54-yarder to Bell for the touchdown.
Jaylon Bolden led the Murray State defense on the night with five tackles, while Jamari Dailey and Justus Johnson followed with four each. Transfer Cam Brown had MSU’s lone sack of the night, while Lawaun Powell had a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup and Tre Allen had a forced fumble.
With his 51-yard catch on Saturday, Brook moved into the career top-10 in receiving yards for Murray State with 1,855.
Aaron Baum was 1-for-1 on both field goals and PATs on Saturday giving him 100 career points and moving him to 11th all-time in career field goals with 20. Baum is now 20-for-29 on field goals in his career as a Racer.
The Racers will open their 50th season at Roy Stewart Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 with former OVC foe Jacksonville State, which is in its transition year from FCS to FBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
