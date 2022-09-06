Damonta Witherspoon

Murray State running back Damonta Witherspoon breaks through the Red Raider defense on Saturday. He racked up 39 yards on 13 carries to lead the Racers in rushing yards.

 PHOTO BY DAVE WINDER/MSU Athletics

Murray State’s football program started its 2022 campaign on the road at Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Racers did not open their season they way they had hoped, falling to the Red Raiders 63-10.

