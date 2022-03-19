Cinderella teams are meant to dance.
And the Saint Peter’s Peacocks taught the Murray State Racers this lesson on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Racers were outrebounded 38-31 and held to a 35%% field goal mark as the Peacock’s earned the hard fought victory, 70-60.
Peacocks forward KC Ndefo burnt the Racers in the paint, notching a double-double while scoring a team-high 17 points on 5-10 shooting (7-9 FT) and hauling in 10 rebounds.
Murray remained neck and neck with SPU through the first 15 minutes of play, matching baskets thanks to another solid night from sophomore guard Juice Hill (19 points, four assists, 5-9 3FG%.)
The Peacocks began to pull away around the under-4 media timeout as a second-chance basket from Hasaan Drame allowed SPU to take a 32-27 lead into the halftime break.
Looking to come out with a new life in the second half, the Racers fell flat, allowing the Peacocks to jump out to a 40-27 lead thanks to a 8-0 run.
The Racers refused to fold this early, though, keeping pace until back to back 3-point baskets from Hill and junior guard Tevin Brown helped pull MSU within three, 50-47, with just over eight minutes remaining.
Despite this scoring outburst, Murray failed to cut its deficit below three as the Peacocks used a huge 3-point shot from Doug Edert to put the game out of reach with two minutes to play.
Murray finished the night with four players in double figures as Brown (14), junior forward KJ Williams (12) and sophomore guard Trae Hannibal (10) followed Hill.
The Racers magical season comes to an end with a 31-3 record, snapping their NCAA-leading 21-game winning streak.
1H 2H F
Saint Peter’s 32 38 70
Murray State 27 33 60
Murray State: Hill 19, Brown 14, Williams 12, Hannibal 10, Skipper-Brown 3, Burns 2.
Field goals: 18-52. 3-pointers: 8-24 (Hill (5) and Brown (3)). Rebs: 31. Ast: 13. TO: 12. Stls: 8. Blks: 7. Free throws: 16-25. Fouls: 24. Record: 31-3 (18-0).
Saint Peter’s: NDefo 17, Edert 13, Lee 9, H. Drame 8, Rupert 7, Banks 6, Murray 6, Dasher 2, F. Drame 2.
Field goals: 22-53. 3-pointers: 3-13 (Banks, Edert and Lee). Rebs: 38. Ast: 14. TO: 10. Stls: 5. Blks: 7. Free throws: 23-31. Fouls: 22. Record: 21-11, (14-6).
