NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Murray State finds itself still without a road win in the 2020-21 season, after Wednesday’s 68-55 loss to the Belmont Bruins at the Curb Event Center.
Now 4-4 and 1-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, the Racers’ only identity at this point is the ability to be consistently inconsistent.
The Bruins (9-1, 3-0 OVC) — held to 30% shooting in the first half and 2-for-13 from the arc — were electric in the final 20 minutes, going 18-for-30 (60%) from the field after halftime.
By the end of it, Belmont had held the Racers to 42.9% shooting from the floor, 28% shooting from the arc, had turned 15 turnovers into 14 points, had won the rebounding battle 32-27, had outscored MSU in the paint 42-30, and even held a 6-0 edge in fastbreak points — virtually checking every box necessary to beat the Racers at their own game.
“The issues we’re dealing with right now, I can’t just point to one thing,” noted sixth-year MSU coach Matt McMahon. “So all I know to do is to get back to work, and really re-evaluate some things that we’re doing offensively, defensively, personnel-wise ... and find some solutions, so that we can get better.”
A 9-0 first-half run, capped by a cutting layup from junior guard Brion Whitley (15 points, 5-for-9 shooting, three 3-pointers), had the Racers with their only lead at 25-24.
Three consecutive turnovers — two by sophomore Chico Carter Jr. to end the first half, and one by junior forward KJ Williams to start the second half — allowed the Bruins to reclaim a lead for good, as junior guard Grayson Murphy (15 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and junior forward Nick Muszynski (12 points, six rebounds, four assists) scored 13 of Belmont’s next 18 points for a 42-34 advantage.
But of all the Belmont pieces to give the Racers some trouble, it was 6-foot-6, 185-pound sophomore guard Ben Sheppard.
Averaging less than six points per game, he erupted for 21 points, four rebounds and two assists on 9-for-15 shooting — including a 6-for-6 effort in a decisive second half.
“I thought Sheppard was terrific tonight,” McMahon added.
The Racers — not so terrific.
Williams finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, but had more turnovers (six) than made baskets (five). Junior guard Tevin Brown played 37 minutes and produced another strong all-around game with six points, seven rebounds, five assists and no turnovers, but shot just 2-for-8 from the field and 0-for-3 from the arc — dipping his season 3-point shooting below 31%.
Sophomore forward Demond Robinson — who was shooting north of 80% from the field coming into the game — was 1-for-6 from the field with two turnovers.
Carter was the only Racer to finish with a positive plus-minus (plus-3), but also had more turnovers (three) than made field goals (one). Sophomore point guard Justice Hill was just 4-for-10 from the field with two assists.
“We really had some elementary-level turnovers,” McMahon said. “And we were unable to capitalize around the basket, or from behind the arc for that matter.
“But it’s disappointing ... and I’ve got to look in the mirror. It’s my responsibility as the head coach to have us prepared, and that we can sustain our defensive principles, our system, and our philosophy that hasn’t changed in many years now. And we haven’t been able to do that consistently enough to beat good teams ... especially on their home floor. And so, that’s an area where we have to get better.”
The Bruins finished just 5-for-20 from the arc, but haven’t been known for their 3-point shooting as much this season.
Instead, Belmont used 17 assists on 27 baskets — death by the backdoor cut.
