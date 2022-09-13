The Murray State football team showed flashes of brilliance Saturday, but ultimately it was not enough, as the Racers fell, 34-3, to Jacksonville State at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.
Murray State forced three turnovers in the game including two interceptions and a fumble. Quinaz Turner got both picks for the Racers, while Chris Hill, Jr. forced the fumble.
Preseason All-OVC selection Erica Samuta proved why he is one of the best defensive players in the league by racking up 13 tackles, 11 of which were solo stops. Jamari Dailey also had a big night defensively with eight tackles and 2.0 tackles-for-loss, while Lawaun Poweel had six tackles, one sack and two pass breakups.
With a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter, Aaron Baum tied Stan Watts for 10th on MSU’s all-time made field goals list with 21. He is now 21-for-30 in field goal attempts with the Racers for a career percentage of 70%.
The Racers return to action on the road next week when they head to Muncie, Indiana to take on Ball State. Kick off from Scheumann Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET.
