Defense

Murray State’s Eric Samuta dives to stop Jacksonville State’s Zion Webb in the first half of Saturday night’s game at Roy Stewart Stadium. The Racers went into halftime trailing 10-3, but weren’t able to score in the second half. The Gamecocks won 34-3.

 BY JAIME PRINCE/For The Sun

The Murray State football team showed flashes of brilliance Saturday, but ultimately it was not enough, as the Racers fell, 34-3, to Jacksonville State at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.

Murray State forced three turnovers in the game including two interceptions and a fumble. Quinaz Turner got both picks for the Racers, while Chris Hill, Jr. forced the fumble.

