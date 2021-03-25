The Murray State Racers baseball team completed the away portion of the home-and-home series with the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Tuesday, falling 3-1 in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
In a night when runs were at a premium, the Racers (10-10) were held to five hits throughout the game.
Jake Slunder was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, and Jordan Cozart was 2-for-4 with the Racers’ only RBI for his team-leading 22nd of the season.
The Red Wolves (4-10) put up their three runs early in the game. Tyler Duncan started the second inning with a solo home run, and a fielding error brought home the second run. A bases-loaded walk in the third scored the third run, which proved to be enough.
After Slunder opened the game with an infield single to shortstop, the Racers were held hitless until the sixth inning by Red Wolves starter Brandon Hudson.
Their lone run came when Slunder led off the sixth with a walk. Back-to-back singles by Ryan Perkins and Cozart scored Slunder to get the Racers on the board.
Sam Gardner started his fifth game of the season, pitching two innings, allowing three hits and two runs with no walks.
Cade Vernon came in in relief for the Racers and shut down the Red Wolves offense, pitching 4 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on four hits, while striking out two.
Murray State stays on the road, traveling to Memphis for a three-game non-conference series on March 26-28. First pitch for Game 1 is schedule for 6 p.m on Friday.
