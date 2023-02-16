Racers

DJ Burns (55) sets a screen for Rob Perry (2) in the Murray State Racers 76-75 win over Illinois State on the road on Wednesday night.

 Dennis Banks/Illinois State Athletics

The Murray State Racers held off the Illinois State Redbirds to notch their third road win of the season 76-75 at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

The Racers (14-13) improved to 9-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference as they come home to face the Evansville Purple Aces Saturday at the CFSB Center in a 3 p.m. tip.

