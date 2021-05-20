MURRAY — The Murray State baseball team closes out its 2021 regular season with a three-game home series versus Austin Peay on Thursday and Friday. The Racers have already clinched a spot in next week’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Jackson, Tennessee. The Governors are fighting for their postseason spot, currently holding the fourth and final position in the tournament.
Murray State (29-21, 17-10 OVC) sits atop the conference standings, while the Governors are 20-30 overall and 14-13 in conference play. Thursday’s game begins at 5 p.m., and Friday’s doubleheader starts at 1 p.m. On the mound, the Racers plan to start Shane Burns (1-1, 5.86 ERA), Sam Gardner (5-4, 4.53) and Quinton Kujawa (2-0, 3.60).
The Racers will go for their first regular-season conference title in 30 years as they face Austin Peay for their final conference series of the 2021 season. The previous regular season title came in 1991, when the team went 24-18 overall and 14-3 in OVC play.
Southeast Missouri (25-18, 15-9) is on the Racers’ heels in the OVC standings, trailing .630-.625 in winning percentage.
Morehead State (23-19, 12-9) also has a shot at the regular-season crown. The Eagles visit Belmont (20-29, 12-15) for three games this week.
The Racers are beginning to peak at the right time. They have won seven of their last eight, including a six-game winning streak, their longest of the season and longest since 2012, using solid pitching, timely hitting and good defense to outscore opponents 60-34.
On their home field, Murray State is 16-4 and 9-3 in conference in 2021, both league bests. They have outscored opponents at Johnny Reagan Field 148-109, hitting 23 of their 75 home runs.
The Racers have shown all year long that they are capable of the long ball. Their 75 home runs are second most in program history, behind 2017’s mark of 84. The duo of Jordan Cozart and Brock Anderson have combined for 31 of the Racers’ 75 long balls. Anderson leads the OVC with 16 home runs, followed by Cozart with 15. In NCAA rankings, Anderson has the 10th-most in the country, while Cozart is tied for 16th.
Bryson Bloomer has reached base safely in 30 straight games, dating back to the Memphis series at the end of March. On the base paths, Jake Slunder has been running wild all year long, swiping an OVC-best 23 bases, which is good for 17th in the nation. Slunder’s 53 runs scored tops the OVC, and his three triples are third, while his team-best 62 hits are fifth in the conference.
Scouting Austin Peay
The Governors’ OVC Tournament hopes are on the line this weekend as they enter the final series looking for a bid to the tourney. The Govs are currently tied for fourth with Jacksonville State, but with their series win over the Gamecocks last weekend, they hold the tiebreaker.
Shortstop Bobby Head led the Govs with a program-record 11 hits during the three-game series, batting .786 with four doubles and two home runs. He was named OVC Player of the Week for his efforts.
Pitchers Drew McIllwain, Tucker Weaver and Nick Wellman combined for 7 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 3 to help secure the series victory, 5-1.
For the series opener, the Govs will throw Luke Brown. Brown has started 11 of 13 games, with a 3-1 record and a 5.58 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched. Opponents are batting .283 against him with 39 strikeouts and 18 walks.
As a team, the Govs are hitting .264 with a .394 slugging percentage and a .357 on-base percentage. Austin Peay has hit 39 home runs, led by Garrett Spain with nine.
