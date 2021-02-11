MURRAY — The last time the Murray State University football team competed in a game was on Nov. 23, 2019, at Southeast Missouri. A new head coach and a pandemic-delayed season later, the Racers will return to the field for their 2021 season beginning Feb. 21.
“It’s been different for everybody, but to come in as a new coach and trying to put a team together, unify a team, put a coaching staff together and make that all work has had its challenges,” first-year MSU football head coach Dean Hood said during the Ohio Valley Conference virtual media day, which was held in January. “I know everybody is challenged with what’s going on — it’s been very, very different.”
Hood was named the Racers’ head coach in December 2019. He replaces Mitch Stewart, who coached the Racer football team from 2015 to 2019 during which he posted a cumulative record of 19-37 before being removed from his position.
Hood has previous experience in the OVC, as he was the head coach at Eastern Kentucky University from 2008 to 2015 as part of his 30-year coaching career. Over those eight seasons, he was the winningest coach in the OVC with a record of 44-19, including three FCS playoff appearances and a pair of OVC championships.
Hood arrived in Murray after serving as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at the University of Kentucky and quickly got to work learning about and assembling his new team.
“We got started right after the Kentucky bowl game a year ago and came in and had about half a staff and tried to put a signing class together,” he said. “I had to watch Murray State film from a year ago to figure out what we had on our current roster.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic officially took hold in the U.S., Hood met with his new team, spent some time out on the road recruiting and then returned to Murray to work with his players for a couple weeks.
“Then we went on spring break, and the next thing you know, the whole thing hit,” he said.
Hood was referring to the coronavirus-related shutdown of sports, which led to a lot of work being done virtually.
“It was a lot of phone calls trying to get to know our guys and Zoom meetings with the coaching staff,” he said.
As spring turned to summer, the Racers returned to campus as a team for nearly two weeks in July before activities were once again shut down, Hood said. They then held their typical spring football activities in the fall.
“Our kids got to go out and play football, and we got to actually watch them play in person, which gave us a better idea of what we have. We sent them home for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and now we’re into that access period where we’ve got conditioning and lifting and walkthroughs,” Hood said. “We’re ready to crank it up and excited to get going.”
The Racers’ first of 25 preseason practices was scheduled for Jan. 23. In the lead-up to the season, the focus has been on keeping the players safe and healthy while also getting them in shape and physically ready to play a football season, Hood said.
“We want our guys to be in good condition, we want them to be tough, and we want them to play fundamentally sound football,” he said.
In terms of injuries, he said the Racers are on track to have everyone available come Feb. 21, adding that the depth chart was still to be worked out during the preseason.
“There’s competition at every position, and I think that’s the best thing that can happen for the kids,” he said. “We’re not ultra deep at some positions, but we still have competition for playing time at every position.”
The Racers return redshirt junior quarterback Preston Rice, who threw for 2,932 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions and ran for 366 yards and two scores a season ago. They also return their leading rusher from last year in junior Jared McCray (393 yards, 4 TDs). Leading receiver LaMartez Brooks, a junior, also returns after making 47 catches for 819 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Defensively, Hood identified redshirt sophomores Alec Long and Marvin Pierre, junior Darnel Victor and freshman Lawaun Powell as solid players at the linebacker position. Long, who was the Racers’ player representative for the media day, said redshirt senior Tay Carothers would also be one to watch.
“I feel like this will be a great season for him because of how he’s handled his business. He’s pretty focused,” said Long, who is the team’s top returning tackler after making 52 stops, including three sacks, last season.
As for the team’s overall defensive identity, Long offered a succinct response.
“A fast, really good defense,” he said. “Eleven hats to the ball on every snap, and getting after it and playing physical.”
Long said it feels different gearing up for a spring football season but added that the Racers are taking it in stride, as they’re glad to simply be able to play.
Starting Feb. 21 at Southeast Missouri, the Racers play a seven-game schedule that includes matchups with UT Martin (Feb. 28), at Tennessee Tech (March 14), Tennessee State (March 21), Eastern Illinois (March 28), at Austin Peay (April 3) and Jacksonville State (April 11). They will look to improve upon last year’s 4-8 record, which included a 2-6 mark in OVC play. Six of those seven games will be played on Sundays.
With college football games typically held on Saturdays, Hood has mixed emotions about the new scheduling format.
“All these guys say they want to play on Sundays (in the NFL), so here it is,” he said. “I’d rather that be a day off and a day to go to church and be with family, but that’s when we’re playing. It might be the only show in town, so it might be good for the conference and may be good for getting some games on TV, and I’m exited about the possibility for that.”
