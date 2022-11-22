The Murray State football team ended its 2022 football season with a 52-22 loss to 15th-ranked Southeastern Missouri Saturday afternoon at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau.
The biggest problem the Racers had Saturday was Redhawk running back Geno Hess. The senior ran for an OVC-record 317 yards Saturday on 26 carries to go along with four touchdowns.
After starting quarterback Jayden Stinson left the game, backup Lucas Maue came in and went 2-for-4 for 87 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Maue added 15 yards and a rushing touchdown of his own.
DeQuan Dallas caught one of Maue’s two touchdown passes in the game, a 70-yards strike which marks the third 70-plus yard TD reception of Dallas’ career. The other touchdown was from 17-yards out to Taylor Shields on Maue’s first passing play of the game.
Defensively, Nate Chambers and Cam Brown led Murray State with seven tackles each in the game, while Lawaun Powell added five tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one sack.
The 2022 season ends for the Racers at 2-9 overall and 1-4 in their final season in the Ohio Valley Conference. After 75 seasons in the OVC, Murray State will make the move to the Missouri Valley Conference Season. The 2023 season will open at home for the Racers on Sept. 2 against Presbyterian.
