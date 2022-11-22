DeQuan Dallas

Murray State’s DeQuan Dallas (6) runs the ball against Southeastern Missouri State. Dallas scored a 70-yard touchdown in the Racers’ season finale against the Redhawks when he and quarterback Lucas Maue connected on a pass in the fourth quarter. The Racers finished the season 2-9 with the 52-22 loss to SEMO.

 BY JAIME PRINCE/For The Sun

The Murray State football team ended its 2022 football season with a 52-22 loss to 15th-ranked Southeastern Missouri Saturday afternoon at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau.

The biggest problem the Racers had Saturday was Redhawk running back Geno Hess. The senior ran for an OVC-record 317 yards Saturday on 26 carries to go along with four touchdowns.

