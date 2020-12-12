CARBONDALE, Ill. — Murray State was looking to finish off a big 3-0 week on Friday night at the Banterra Center against Southern Illinois.
But the Salukis made other plans, converting 22 points on 18 MSU turnovers and going 21-for-26 at the line to hold off the comeback-minded Racers, 70-66.
A top-100 win for the Salukis, according to KenPom.com, sixth-year MSU coach Matt McMahon gave a lot of credit to a physical and disruptive SIU team that also went a robust 9-for-19 from behind the arc — well ahead of the Racers’ typical 3-point defensive efforts.
But turnovers, again, were the critical concern for McMahon’s squad, in which his offense created 17 assists, but yielded on five steals and 13 unforced errors — be it offensive fouls or bad passes to the baseline.
SIU opened the game on a 12-2 run, prompting a timeout from McMahon in the first 90 seconds, and the Racers trailed at the half 40-32 — having already committed 11 turnovers and collected just one offensive rebound.
“I thought our defensive effort was much better in the second half,” McMahon added. “They were hard to guard in the first half, with their spacing and execution. In the second half, we limited them to seven field goals...which I hoped would’ve been good enough to win.
“But too many turnovers on the offensive end of the floor, and I thought we had some good opportunities, but we didn’t finish there down the stretch of the second half.”
The Racers got strong efforts from junior forward KJ Williams (17 points, seven rebounds, three 3-pointers), junior guard Brion Whitley (15 points, three 3-pointers), sophomore guard Chico Carter (10 points) and senior forward Devin Gilmore (nine points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals).
But shooting came somewhat at a premium, too, as the Racers fired 42.6% from the field, 8-for-23 from the arc, and only took seven free throws. Gilmore, normally automatic near the post, only went 4-for-10. Sophomore point guard Justice Hill went 1-for-8 (with seven assists). And junior guard Tevin Brown was flat-out denied, held to three points on 1-for-7 shooting — his second-lowest total in his career.
“They were very physical on the wing,” McMahon said. “And they really worked hard to deny and limit his touches. I thought they did a really nice job of it.”
Foul trouble was particularly an issue for Whitley (22 minutes), Williams (22 minutes) and Brown (34 minutes), especially late in the seecond half.
SIU was powered by an extremely balanced attack, led by sophomore forward Marcus Domask — who shot just 4-for 13, but had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Four others — Anthony D’Avanzo (13 points), Ben Harvey (12 points), Lance Jones (10 points) and Dalton Banks (10 points) — all scored in double digits.
And the Salukis erased their own 18 turnovers (10 unforced) by driving for 26 free-throw attempts and generating 25 fastbreak points.
Smith suffers significant injuryPart of McMahon’s early-season rotation has been a 10-man slide in different positions, with freshman forward Matthew Smith earning roughly 4 to 6 minutes in the stead of guys like Williams, Demond Robinson and Gilmore.
But at the beginning of the game, Smith was on crutches and not dressed for the contest — and there is potential for some tough news ahead regarding his availability, after missing nearly all of the 2019-20 campaign, as well.
“This is a really tough day,” McMahon said. “It was a non-contact injury at shootaround today. We’ll have him re-evaluated by the doctors when we get home this weekend, but he does have a knee injury that will put him out of action for some time.”
Next up? TransylvaniaWith Prairie View A&M not out of quarantine yet from the Louisville men’s basketball bubble, the Racers find themselves with a new home opponent next week in Transylvania — set for Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in the CFSB Center.
