Burns

Murray State junior DJ Burns goes for the hook over Bradley’s Reink Mast. Burns led all scorers with 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double in the Racers 67-58 win on Wednesday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Murray State played their first home game of 2023 as they hosted Bradley on Wednesday night. After a slow start to the night, the Racers found their momentum and held off a tough Bradley team to pull off the 67-58 home win.

The Racers got off to a slow start as they struggled making shots and keeping up with the tempo of the visiting Braves. Bradley put up four unanswered early points to take a 4-0 lead which quickly turned into a 10-5 lead, as they put points on the board in their first four trips down the floor.

