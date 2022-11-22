The Murray State Racers brought home the third-place trophy at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. They finished the week off with a 77-60 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at the at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina on Sunday. The Racers come home winning two-of-three games, including their first win over a ranked team since 2012 with an 88-79 win over Texas A&M on Thursday.
MSU’s JaCobi Wood flirted with a triple-double on 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, while DJ Burns scored 11 points with 15 rebounds. Jamari Smith was 8-of-12 from the field for 19 points, while Kenny White, Jr. added 16 points as the Racers moved to 3-2 on the season.
