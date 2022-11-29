The Murray State women’s basketball team had little trouble with Alabama A&M Saturday, cruising to a 57-36 win at the brand new Alabama A&M Event Center in Normal.
The Racers never trailed in the contest and led by as many as 25 points. Despite the win, Murray State did not shoot the ball exceptionally well in the contest, shooting just 28.1% from the floor, however the Bulldogs’ didn’t shoot it well either, finishing 21.7%.
Katelyn Young missed her sixth free throw attempt of the day to bring an end to her consecutive made free throw streak at 42. Young now has the third (42) and fourth (33) longest such streaks in program history and is the only player in program history to have two separate streaks of 30 or more made free throws.
Murray State was absolutely dominant on the boards in the game, out-rebounding the Bulldogs, 60-37. Jaidah Black led the rebounding efforts with 18 on the day, while Katelyn Young notched a double-double for the first time this season with 12 rebounds and 21 points.
The Racers were outstanding from the free throw line Saturday, shooting 85% from the line. Young led the efforts by going 9-for-10, while Macey Turley was a perfect 6-for-6 and finished the afternoon with 14 total points.
The 36 points allowed by the Racers marked the first time since they limited Southeast Missouri to 34 in 2011 that MSU has held a Division I opponent under 40 points.
The Racers return to action Wednesday when they travel to take one on former OVC foe UT Martin. Tip-off from the Elam Center in Martin is scheduled for 6 p.m.
