Racers

The Murray State Racers women’s basketball season came to a close on Friday night as they fell to Illinois State in the quarterfinals of the MVC tournament.

 BY WILLARD JONES | Jones Photography

The Murray State women’s basketball team’s season came to a close Friday as they fell in a heartbreaker to top-seeded Illinois State at the Hoops In The Heartland 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline, Illinois.

Murray State led by one at the end of the first quarter and were tied with the Redbirds at halftime. However, Illinois State surged ahead to begin the second half and led by 11 at the end of the third quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In