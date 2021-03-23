On a day when one of its most revered alumni was honored, the 25th-ranked Murray State football team cruised past Tennessee State, 35-13, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. The win moves the Racers to 4-0 on the season for the first time since 1995, and they enter the week ranked 19th in the Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
The day began with the dedication of the new Dennis Jackson Racer Room, which honored the life and legacy of the former two-sport star at Murray State. Jackson broke the color barrier for Murray State athletics in 1960 and went on to be inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2007. A lifelong supporter of Racer athletics, Jackson was joined by family and friends Sunday as Murray State honored one of the very best to ever represent the blue and gold, both on and off the field.
Tennessee State struck first in the game with a touchdown that capped a seven-play, 72-yard drive with a 2-yard run from Shawn Colley for an early 7-0 advantage late in the first quarter.
However, that was TSU’s only touchdown of the game, as Murray State held the Tigers to just two field goals for the remainder of the contest and outscored TSU 35-6 down the stretch.
Defense once again played a huge role in the game as Murray State stopped Tennessee State three times on fourth down, including two goal-line stands and a missed field goal.
The Racers also notched their 11th interception and fifth pick-6 of the season when Marvin Pierre picked off Isaiah Green in the fourth quarter and took it 41 yards for the score. Alec Long led the defense on the day with 13 tackles, marking the third time this season he has led Murray State in stops and the second consecutive game in which he registered double-digit tackles.
Offensively, Jacob Bell had a big day for Murray State, catching four balls for 55 yards, while also rushing the ball twice for 35 yards.
Preston Rice threw touchdown strikes to DeQuan Dallas and Malik Honeycutt while also rushing for one himself. Rodney Castille also got in on the action as he had a 5-yard rush for a touchdown in the third quarter.
The Racers close out a two-game home stand on Sunday when they welcome Eastern Illinois to Roy Stewart Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the game being aired live on ESPN+ and Froggy 103.7 FM.
