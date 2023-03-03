The Murray State Racers made their debut at State Farm Arch Madness with a 78-50 win over the Valparaiso Beacons at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday night.
The rookie Racers, who went 11-9 in their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference got the job done in their first postseason game in The Valley. Murray State advances to a 6 p.m. Friday game against the No. 2 seeded Drake Bulldogs in the quarterfinals.
“First off, we are really excited to be here and be apart of this tournament,” Murray State head coach Steve Prohm said. “I’m proud of these guys, I thought this was one of our most, if not our most complete game of the year at the right time of the year.”
JaCobi Wood had his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 assists to lead the Racers to four double-figure scorers. Jamari Smith and Quincy Anderson each had their MSU career-best games with 19 and 18 points, while Rob Perry added 15 points.
“Our coaches did a great job of game-planning for Valpo, it’s hard to beat a team three times but I think we did a good job at maintaining a good level head,” Anderson said. “You see we can play to that level, we have the potential to do that, it’s just about maintaining and doing it consistently so we are looking forward to doing that tomorrow (Friday).”
The Racers broke to a 13-point lead at halftime after they hit the Beacons with a 12-2 run and held them to 33% shooting on 9-of-27 from the field. It was more of the same in the second half as MSU outscored VU 40-25 to cruise to the win and held the Beacons to 18 field goals and forced 19 turnovers.
Thursday’s Racer win marked the eighth straight year that the No. 7 seed has won the opening game of the tournament. Murray came in as the No. 7 seed while Valpo sat in the No. 10 spot.
“Tonight was a great step for us, we’ve got a great team,” Prohm said. “Tomorrow with Drake, they’ve handled us twice so we need to get some rest and get ready for them.”
MSU: J. Smith 19, Q. Anderson 18, R. Perry 15, J. Wood 13, DJ Burns 8, K. White 2, B. Moore 2, J. Morgan 1
VALPO: B. Krikke 14, K. King 10, N. Edwards 8, Q. Green 7, C. Barrett 4, I. Bayu 4, M. Nelson 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.