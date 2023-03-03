JaCobi

Murray State sophomore JaCobi Wood goes for the contested shot on his way to a 13-point performance in the Racers win on Thursday night over Valparaiso to advance in the MVC postseason tournament.

 By David Eaton | Murray State Athletics

The Murray State Racers made their debut at State Farm Arch Madness with a 78-50 win over the Valparaiso Beacons at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday night.

The rookie Racers, who went 11-9 in their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference got the job done in their first postseason game in The Valley. Murray State advances to a 6 p.m. Friday game against the No. 2 seeded Drake Bulldogs in the quarterfinals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In