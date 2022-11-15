The Murray State women’s basketball made each of its first two shots Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, but ended the quarter going just 3-for-11. It was that slow start that the Racers were unable to recover from, falling at Purdue, 90-61.
The Racers were solid from the field at 40.4% in the game, however they just could not find their rhythm from 3-point range shooting just 28.3%, compared to 42.9 by the Boilermakers.
Hannah McKay was 6-for-10 from the floor Sunday to lead Murray State with 13 points. Jordyn Hughes followed with 11, while Alexis Burpo chipped in with 10.
On the boards, the Racers got outrebounded by 12 in the contest for a total of just 27. Katelyn Young and Burpo led Murray State’s rebounding efforts with six each, while McKay followed with five.
The Boilermakers locked down the Racers’ two best offensive weapons in the game by limiting Young and Macey Turley to just seven points each, although Young did lead MSU in assists at five.
Young extended the program’s third longest consecutive made free throw streak to 37 in the contest by going a perfect 3-for-3 at the charity stripe.
The Racers will have nearly a week off before returning to action on Saturday at the CFSB Center in Murray against Chattanooga at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.