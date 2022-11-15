The Murray State women’s basketball made each of its first two shots Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, but ended the quarter going just 3-for-11. It was that slow start that the Racers were unable to recover from, falling at Purdue, 90-61.

The Racers were solid from the field at 40.4% in the game, however they just could not find their rhythm from 3-point range shooting just 28.3%, compared to 42.9 by the Boilermakers.

