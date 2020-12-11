Eight days removed from a 78-61 shellacking at Middle Tennessee State, the Murray State Racers seem to have taken the defensive tonic.
Two games, a season does not make. But both Illinois State (25-for-62, 5-for-23 from the arc) and Austin Peay (21-for-53, 6-for-19 from the arc) found it extremely difficult to tickle the twine in the CFSB Center, as the Racers created sincere pressure on the perimeter, contested shots in the paint, and scripted a combined 12 steals and 28 turnovers over 80 minutes.
And after the Racers’ two returning All-OVC first-teamers in junior guard Tevin Brown (4-for-14 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, minus-20) and forward KJ Williams (3-for-9 shooting, seven points, six rebounds, minus-22) weren’t as effective against the Blue Raiders, they’ve been rather effective since. Brown was 18-for-32 from the field, 8-for-16 from the arc, averaging 7.5 rebounds a game, and is plus-36 in 71 minutes over the Redbirds and Governors, and Williams (13-for-19, 9.0 rpg, plus-39) has been just as good in his 59 minutes during the span.
The team defensive improvement, coupled with Brown and Williams bouncing back, hasn’t been by accident.
It came as a personal challenge from sixth-year MSU coach Matt McMahon, after the road loss in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
“I really challenged them on Thursday of last week, and they both have answered the challenge, and been really good — more importantly — in practice,” McMahon said. “I think they’ve set the tone in practice for how we want to be as a team. And then it’s carried over to the games.
“Tevin, I challenged him on Thursday. He’s an elite defender for our team. And in these last 80 minutes against Illinois State and Austin Peay? His defense has been incredible. The players on our team have such respect for him, because he’s so talented and such a winner, that I think that defensive intensity that he’s brought to the team has been contagious.”
Salukis upIf Murray State is 4-1 by the end of tonight in Carbondale’s Banterra Center, it’s because the defense limited Southern Illinois sophomore sensation Marcus Domask (F, 6-6, 215) under his averages of 21 points and seven rebounds through the Salukis’ first two games.
Domask is 13-for-23 from the field, 3-for-8 from the arc and 13-for-15 from the stripe in the first 68 minutes of his second year, and the highly-touted star was a cornerstone of Bryan Mullins’ first recruiting class at SIU.
Former Eastern Illinois sophomore guard Ben Harvey (6-5, 205 pounds) has also been strong out of the gate, averaging 19.0 points on 57.1% shooting from the floor with 6.0 rebounds a game.
The Salukis haven’t been as supremely tested as the Racers have been in these first two weeks, toting an overtime win at Southeast Missouri (87-79) and a 102-61 home christening against the Quincy Eagles.
But SIU is shooting extremely well in the early go, at 50% from the field, 43.2% from the arc and 78.4% from the line.
They’ve also only committed 15 turnovers in 80 minutes.
This is also the second time already this season the Racers will be playing in an empty arena, due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by state governments.
“The health and safety of our players continues to be our top priority as we navigate the unique circumstances of the season,” SIU officials noted in a November release. “Under the current guidelines of state and local health officials, fans are not permitted to attend indoor basketball games.”
